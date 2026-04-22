ETV Bharat / bharat

Supreme Court Upholds Denial Of Maintenance After DNA Test Rules Out Paternity

New Delhi: The Supreme Court has upheld the rejection of a woman's plea seeking maintenance for her daughter from a man, after a DNA test—undertaken with her consent—confirmed he was not the biological father of the 10-year-old child.

A bench of Justices Sanjay Karol and N Kotiswar Singh said: "The common thread that has run through all these judgments is a well-placed hesitation to order or to give an imprimatur to orders directing a DNA test to be conducted. We entirely agree with this position".

The bench said that despite technological advancements by leaps and bounds, a presumption that birth during marriage is conclusive proof of legitimacy has been retained in Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam, 2023, to save any child from the stigma of illegitimacy.

However, the top court said that in this case, the appellant woman consented to the DNA test and has not even once disputed its conclusion, which has attained finality.

Citing a 2024 judgment, the bench said: "It has to be noted that the present case is distinguishable from the prevailing position in (2024 judgment) since in that case the question before the court was whether conducting a DNA test was in the best interest of the child or not. In this case, the DNA test has been conducted, the appellant consented to the same and has, not even once disputed the conclusion thereof".

Citing a 2024 judgment, the bench held that even on the basis of a DNA report, the presumption about the legitimacy of the child would not be dislodged in the absence of proof of non-access. This has been done in recognition of and to uphold the child's right to privacy, added the bench.