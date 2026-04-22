Supreme Court Upholds Denial Of Maintenance After DNA Test Rules Out Paternity
The bench said that, despite technological advancements, a presumption that birth during marriage is conclusive proof of legitimacy has been retained.
By Sumit Saxena
Published : April 22, 2026 at 9:00 PM IST|
Updated : April 22, 2026 at 9:41 PM IST
New Delhi: The Supreme Court has upheld the rejection of a woman's plea seeking maintenance for her daughter from a man, after a DNA test—undertaken with her consent—confirmed he was not the biological father of the 10-year-old child.
A bench of Justices Sanjay Karol and N Kotiswar Singh said: "The common thread that has run through all these judgments is a well-placed hesitation to order or to give an imprimatur to orders directing a DNA test to be conducted. We entirely agree with this position".
The bench said that despite technological advancements by leaps and bounds, a presumption that birth during marriage is conclusive proof of legitimacy has been retained in Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam, 2023, to save any child from the stigma of illegitimacy.
However, the top court said that in this case, the appellant woman consented to the DNA test and has not even once disputed its conclusion, which has attained finality.
Citing a 2024 judgment, the bench said: "It has to be noted that the present case is distinguishable from the prevailing position in (2024 judgment) since in that case the question before the court was whether conducting a DNA test was in the best interest of the child or not. In this case, the DNA test has been conducted, the appellant consented to the same and has, not even once disputed the conclusion thereof".
Citing a 2024 judgment, the bench held that even on the basis of a DNA report, the presumption about the legitimacy of the child would not be dislodged in the absence of proof of non-access. This has been done in recognition of and to uphold the child's right to privacy, added the bench.
The bench said in a 2025 judgment, this court somewhat softened the near absolutist position in 2024 judgment by calling for a balancing of interest-on one end the harm from the possible stamp of illegitimacy and on the other, the interest in knowing the biological father.
"This court expresses concern about the child whose dispute of parentage had made its way up to us. Even though the high court has correctly remanded the matter of the appellant's maintenance to be decided afresh by the trial court, we acknowledge that even if a revised amount is awarded as per law, the difficulties for the child will persist," said the bench, in its April 21 judgment.
To ensure the security and well-being of the child in question, the top court directed the Secretary, Women and Child Development, Government of the NCT of Delhi, to depute a person of considerable experience to ascertain and visit the residence of the appellant to determine the wellbeing of the child including in terms of education, nutrition, health, as also the availability of basic material goods required to maintain a minimum standard of living.
"It would be expected that wherever the said child’s situation is found to be lacking, the Department would step in to take remedial measures," said the bench. The top court upheld the high court's refusal to grant maintenance to her minor daughter from the respondent.
In the present matter, the woman was employed as domestic help in the residence of the respondent man for a period of three years. He allegedly established sexual relations on the pretext of marriage. The parties eventually did get married on March 2, 2016. A child was born to the appellant on April 1, 2016.
However, matrimonial relations soured fairly quickly, leading to the institution of a complaint under Section 12 of the Protection of Women from Domestic Violence Act, 2005, on July 14, 2016, seeking interim maintenance to the tune of Rs 25000 per month. The man sought a direction to conduct a DNA test to establish the paternity of the child. The DNA test report in May 2017 found that the man was not the biological father of the appellant’s child.
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