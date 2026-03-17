ETV Bharat / bharat

SC Upholds Conviction Of Man For Killing Wife By Setting Her Ablaze

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday upheld the conviction of a man for killing his wife by setting her ablaze in 2000, saying there was no reason to disbelieve the victim's dying declaration.

The top court termed as crucial the testimony of the couple's eldest daughter, an eyewitness, and said her evidence proved that her father had brought kerosene, poured it on her mother and lit the fire.

"There is no material on record to show as to why she would falsely depose against her father," a bench of Justices Pankaj Mithal and SVN Bhatti said.

The bench dismissed the appeal filed by the man who had challenged a September 2010 order of the Karnataka High Court, which had convicted and sentenced him to life imprisonment in the case.

The high court had reversed the judgement of the trial court, which had acquitted him. Dealing with the appeal, the top court referred to the testimony of the eldest daughter of the appellant and said she had narrated the incident as was seen by her.

"There is no inconsistency in her statement and there is no reason to disbelieve her," the bench said. Referring to the statements of two doctors, who had examined the victim, the bench said it proved that the woman was admitted to the hospital in July 2000 and despite serious injuries, she was in a conscious state.

The bench said there was no adverse material to doubt the dying declaration or to suggest that it was not actually or properly recorded or that the victim was not in a state to make such a statement.

It said the dying declaration was recorded with the permission of the doctor who had granted the nod on being satisfied that the victim was in a fit state to make the statement.