ETV Bharat / bharat

SC Upholds Bombay HC Order On Misuse Of Over Rs 100 Cr Estate Of Parsi Zoroastrian

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday upheld an order passed by the Bombay High Court directing a court-monitored criminal probe into the conduct of parties concerning the estate of Purvez Burjor Dalal, a Parsi Zoroastrian from Mumbai who passed away in 2011.

A bench comprising Justices Pankaj Mithal and Prasanna B Varale said: “the appeals being devoid of merit deserves to be dismissed and the same are accordingly dismissed. As we are upholding the judgment of the High Court, we may state here that in case pursuant to the directions of the High Court, a report is drawn by prothonotary and submitted for investigation, the competent investigation authority to proceed with the investigation expeditiously and submit the progress report as per the directions of the High Court”.

The bench said the conduct of the appellants and the associated entities revealed a concerted, deceitful effort to frustrate the administrator's mandate and dissipate the estate of the late Purvez Burjor Dalal.

The bench said the high court was perfectly justified in refusing to be a mute spectator to this blatant abuse of process. The bench said the invocation of Article 215 of the Constitution to direct a court-monitored investigation was not only legally sound but absolutely necessary to protect the estate in medio and uphold the majesty of the law.

The bench said it finds no infirmity or illegality in the impugned common final judgment and order dated July 16, 2024, passed by the division bench of the high court, nor in the underlying order of the single judge dated December 21, 2018.

The deceased was a bachelor and left behind substantial movable and immovable properties, the valuation of which was estimated to be over Rs 100 crores.

The apex court dismissed appeals filed by Bai Avabai Hormusji Tata Trust and others against the division bench order of July 16, 2024, which rejected their plea against the single judge order.

The bench said a holistic reading of the single judge's order makes it abundantly clear that the direction for a criminal investigation was not passed strictly under Section 340 of the CrPC for an offence affecting the administration of justice (like perjury in court documents alone). “Rather, the Court exercised its broader inherent powers to investigate a larger conspiracy of siphoning the estate's funds through fraudulent banking transactions and shell entities. Therefore, the procedural bars or appellate restrictions under Section 341 of the CrPC are inapplicable here,” it said.

The bench noted that appellant’s counsel vehemently submitted before it that single judge and division bench of the high court issued directions by exceeding the jurisdiction of the high court, it causes prejudice to the appeal.

“we are unable to accept even this submission of learned senior counsel, on the contrary, we are in agreement with the observations of the High Court that the High Court and particularly, Division Bench in its order that the appellant suffers no actual or substantive prejudice by the mere initiation of an investigation”, said the bench.

The apex court rejected the appellant’s argument that the Indian Succession Act is a self-contained code precluding a criminal investigation as fallacious.