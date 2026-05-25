SC Upholds Bombay HC Order On Misuse Of Over Rs 100 Cr Estate Of Parsi Zoroastrian
The bench said the conduct of the appellants and the associated entities revealed a concerted, deceitful effort to frustrate the administrator's mandate.
By Sumit Saxena
Published : May 25, 2026 at 10:51 PM IST
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday upheld an order passed by the Bombay High Court directing a court-monitored criminal probe into the conduct of parties concerning the estate of Purvez Burjor Dalal, a Parsi Zoroastrian from Mumbai who passed away in 2011.
A bench comprising Justices Pankaj Mithal and Prasanna B Varale said: “the appeals being devoid of merit deserves to be dismissed and the same are accordingly dismissed. As we are upholding the judgment of the High Court, we may state here that in case pursuant to the directions of the High Court, a report is drawn by prothonotary and submitted for investigation, the competent investigation authority to proceed with the investigation expeditiously and submit the progress report as per the directions of the High Court”.
The bench said the conduct of the appellants and the associated entities revealed a concerted, deceitful effort to frustrate the administrator's mandate and dissipate the estate of the late Purvez Burjor Dalal.
The bench said the high court was perfectly justified in refusing to be a mute spectator to this blatant abuse of process. The bench said the invocation of Article 215 of the Constitution to direct a court-monitored investigation was not only legally sound but absolutely necessary to protect the estate in medio and uphold the majesty of the law.
The bench said it finds no infirmity or illegality in the impugned common final judgment and order dated July 16, 2024, passed by the division bench of the high court, nor in the underlying order of the single judge dated December 21, 2018.
The deceased was a bachelor and left behind substantial movable and immovable properties, the valuation of which was estimated to be over Rs 100 crores.
The apex court dismissed appeals filed by Bai Avabai Hormusji Tata Trust and others against the division bench order of July 16, 2024, which rejected their plea against the single judge order.
The bench said a holistic reading of the single judge's order makes it abundantly clear that the direction for a criminal investigation was not passed strictly under Section 340 of the CrPC for an offence affecting the administration of justice (like perjury in court documents alone). “Rather, the Court exercised its broader inherent powers to investigate a larger conspiracy of siphoning the estate's funds through fraudulent banking transactions and shell entities. Therefore, the procedural bars or appellate restrictions under Section 341 of the CrPC are inapplicable here,” it said.
The bench noted that appellant’s counsel vehemently submitted before it that single judge and division bench of the high court issued directions by exceeding the jurisdiction of the high court, it causes prejudice to the appeal.
“we are unable to accept even this submission of learned senior counsel, on the contrary, we are in agreement with the observations of the High Court that the High Court and particularly, Division Bench in its order that the appellant suffers no actual or substantive prejudice by the mere initiation of an investigation”, said the bench.
The apex court rejected the appellant’s argument that the Indian Succession Act is a self-contained code precluding a criminal investigation as fallacious.
The bench said if the appellant Trust genuinely utilized the funds for bona fide charitable purposes, it will have every opportunity to place its accounts and records before the investigating agency. “It is a settled position of law that an investigation by the police to uncover the truth does not, by itself, infringe upon the personal liberty of a corporate or trust entity. The High Court has merely set the investigative machinery in motion to assist the Testamentary Court in tracing the siphoned assets”, it said.
The apex court highlighted that the Indian Succession Act governs the administration of estates, but it does not grant immunity to individuals who commit criminal breach of trust, forgery, or conspiracy to siphon off an estate in medio.
Following the testator's death, two rival wills surfaced. The first will, dated November 22, 2010, was propounded by Shernaz Faroukh Lawyer and her late mother, Villy Pirojsha Avasia. Under this will, the respondents claimed to be the executrices and beneficiaries of the estate.
Conversely, a second will dated September 08, 2011, was propounded by Manek Dara Sukhadwalla. The later will purportedly bequeathed the entire estate to charitable purposes and appointed Sukhadwalla as the sole executor.
The High Court granted ad-interim relief in June 2021, restraining Sukhadwalla and directing him to disclose all movable and immovable assets of the estate.
Jonathan Solomon was subsequently appointed as the administrator pendente lite of the estate.
An enquiry found that Sukhadwalla had opened a bank account and two substantial sums were transferred from this account soon after the testator’s death. One of these transfers was a handsome amount of Rs 17,08,147 to a private entity namely, M/s Amoha Traders Pvt. Ltd.
The bench noted that the administrator filed a report seeking directions for the return of the money with interest to protect the trust's interest.
It was stated that the administrator's enquiry revealed startling facts, namely a conspiracy between the executive Sukhadwalla and another private person Jimmy Panday. It was also stated in the report that Sukhadwalla who was expected to protect the interest of the testator indulged in an act of fabrication of the documents and siphoning of the amount.
"There was also another shocking fact revealed that though it was claimed that the trust was actually a Parsi family Trust created in 1943, Sukhadwalla made an attempt to show that trust was created in 1954 by an individual Shri Naval Tata," the bench said.
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