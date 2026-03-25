ETV Bharat / bharat

Sexual Assault Case: SC Upholds Anticipatory Bail To Expelled Congress MLA Rahul Mamkootathil

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday upheld the anticipatory bail granted to expelled Congress MLA Rahul Mamkootathil in a case of rape and forced aboration filed against him.

A bench of Justices MM Sundresh and N Kotiswar Singh dismissed the survivor's plea challenging the Kerala High Court's February 12 order granting him relief and expunged certain remarks against her.

On February 12, the Kerala High Court granted him anticipatory bail in the case and directed him to appear before the investigating officer.

The petitioner's counsel contended that the survivor's grievance primarily concerned the Kerala High Court's observations, which suggested the relationship was consensual. The counsel submitted that such observations could adversely affect the trial.

"Though we are not inclined to interfere in the ultimate conclusion of the high court, the observations made qua the petitioner are not necessary. Accordingly, they stand expunged," said the bench.