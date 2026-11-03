SC Unhappy With Report Flagging Unrestricted Sale Of Firecrackers In Delhi
The bench noted that, according to the report, every type of cracker--licensed, unlicensed, with or without a QR code--was available in the market.
By Sumit Saxena
Published : November 3, 2026 at 1:01 PM IST
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday pointed to a news report regarding the open sale of different kinds of firecrackers in Delhi markets despite restrictions it imposed ahead of Diwali.
A bench comprising Justices MM Sundresh and Prasanna B Varale referred to a report published in a newspaper. The bench asked Additional Solicitor General Aishwarya Bhati to examine the alleged violations.
Citing the news report, the bench said there's a photograph and they say that notwithstanding yesterday's order, everything is available in the shops. “Please look into it," Justice Sundresh told Bhati.
The bench also referred to the report's account of different varieties of firecrackers.
The bench noted that according to the report every type of cracker—licensed, unlicensed, with or without a QR code—was available in the market.
Recently, the apex court permitted the sale of certified green firecrackers in Delhi-NCR. “The permission to burst firecrackers is granted on the same lines, as passed by this Court vide order dated 15.10.2025. Accordingly, the authorities shall ensure that bursting of firecrackers is allowed only between 6:00 A.M. – 7:00 A.M. and 8:00 P.M. – 10:00 P.M. on 7th and 8th November, 2026”, said the apex court. The apex court made it clear that a complete ban on firecrackers would return starting November 9.
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