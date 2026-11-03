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SC Unhappy With Report Flagging Unrestricted Sale Of Firecrackers In Delhi

Supreme Court of India ( ANI )

By Sumit Saxena 1 Min Read

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday pointed to a news report regarding the open sale of different kinds of firecrackers in Delhi markets despite restrictions it imposed ahead of Diwali.

A bench comprising Justices MM Sundresh and Prasanna B Varale referred to a report published in a newspaper. The bench asked Additional Solicitor General Aishwarya Bhati to examine the alleged violations.

Citing the news report, the bench said there's a photograph and they say that notwithstanding yesterday's order, everything is available in the shops. “Please look into it," Justice Sundresh told Bhati. The bench also referred to the report's account of different varieties of firecrackers.