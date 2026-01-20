ETV Bharat / bharat

SC: Under PC Act, State Police Can Probe Corruption Case Against Central Govt Employees

New Delhi: The Supreme Court has held that state police authorities can investigate and file a chargesheet against employees of the central government when it comes to the offences of bribery and corruption, under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

The order was passed on Monday by a bench comprising justices J B Pardiwala and Satish Chandra Sharma. The bench also made it clear that no prior permission from the CBI is required before registering a case against a central government employee by the state police.

The apex court upheld a Rajasthan High Court order, which had refused to quash a corruption case against a central government employee.

The bench noted that the high court after due consideration of the position of law and a review of various decisions of this court and the provisions of law, has recorded a categorical finding that the ACB of the state of Rajasthan has jurisdiction to register the criminal case under the provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 (PC Act) despite the fact that the accused is an employee of the central government.

“The high court has taken the correct view while saying that it is incorrect to say that it is only the CBI who could have instituted the prosecution”, said the bench.

The bench said the PC Act does not specifically envisage a separate procedure for conducting an investigation, and the offences under the PC Act can be investigated by a state agency or a central agency or any police agency, as can be seen from section 17 of the Act, with the qualification that the police officer shall be of a particular rank.