ETV Bharat / bharat

Tribunals Are Government’s Life; With No Infrastructure, How Will They Function, Asks Supreme Court

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday asked how tribunals will function without infrastructure, directing the Centre to urgently identify the amenities required by the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) benches in consultation with the NCLT president.

The matter was heard by a bench comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana.

The bench observed that tribunals are government's lifeline, and also asked the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) Principal Bench Bar Association to collect data on infrastructure at all regional benches in a tabulated format.

"How will the tribunals function if there is no infrastructure? Every day they deal with thousands of crores of issues... They are the government's lifeline," the bench remarked.