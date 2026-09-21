Tribunals Are Government’s Life; With No Infrastructure, How Will They Function, Asks Supreme Court
The NCLT Bar Association application contends that at least 18 NCLT benches are holding only half-day sittings due to a shortage of members.
Published : September 21, 2026 at 3:41 PM IST
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday asked how tribunals will function without infrastructure, directing the Centre to urgently identify the amenities required by the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) benches in consultation with the NCLT president.
The matter was heard by a bench comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana.
The bench observed that tribunals are government's lifeline, and also asked the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) Principal Bench Bar Association to collect data on infrastructure at all regional benches in a tabulated format.
"How will the tribunals function if there is no infrastructure? Every day they deal with thousands of crores of issues... They are the government's lifeline," the bench remarked.
Senior advocate Sanjiv Sen submitted that infrastructure at the NCLT was "in shambles" and that all benches at the principal bench were forced to sit for only half a day. He further submitted that the shortage of members requires urgent intervention. The bench was informed that another 18 vacancies are likely to arise next year, as members retire.
The bench directed the Centre to identify the urgently required amenities in consultation with the NCLT president. The bench will consider the matter further after two weeks.
The bench was hearing a suo motu case regarding the appointment of judicial and technical members and inadequate infrastructure in the NCLT. The NCLT Bar Association has filed an application in a pending matter, contending that at least 18 NCLT benches are holding only half-day sittings due to a shortage of members.
The lawyers’ body informed the Apex court that the sanctioned strength of the NCLT remains 63 members even though its jurisdiction substantially expanded after the enactment of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC). The plea stated that as of June 30, 2026, the tribunal has 26 judicial members and 25 technical members, including the president.
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