SC: Transgender Persons Act Brutishly Reduced To Dead Letters
The apex court emphasised that the Centre and states have exhibited a grossly apathetic attitude towards the transgender community, by defacing their lived realities.
By Sumit Saxena
Published : October 17, 2025 at 10:47 PM IST
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday said that the Rights of Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Act, 2019 and Rights of Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Rules, 2020, have been brutishly reduced to dead letters. The apex court emphasised that the Centre and states have exhibited a grossly apathetic attitude towards the transgender community, by defacing the lived realities of this community with their inaction.
A bench comprising justices J B Pardiwala and R Mahadevan, in a 177-page judgment, said the question whether transgender persons are living a life with dignity continues to beg for an answer, and one may get to read a lot about their rights in the statute books, but the reality is that these rights remain only an empty formality.
Justice Pardiwala, who authored the judgment on behalf of the bench, expressed serious concern over the discrimination faced by transgender individuals despite the 2019 law, and directed the Centre to come out with an "equal opportunity policy" within three months of the report submitted by an advisory committee.
In the present case, the bench said the lethargy exhibited on the part of the concerned government has also led the non-state establishments to put the compliance of the 2019 Act and 2020 Rules in a cold freeze, and this abeyance of rights is a matter of serious concern.
The bench said the community continues to face discrimination and marginalization, with a scarcity of healthcare, economic opportunities and non-inclusive educational policies adding to their struggles. “We are pained to observe that there has either been a superficial and sporadic, or a complete lack of implementation of measures to ensure the prevention of discrimination against transgender persons in various spheres of life, both public and private, including family welfare, education, health and medical care, and employment”, said Justice Pardiwala.
“Unfortunately, it appears that the 2019 Act and the 2020 Rules, respectively, have been brutishly reduced to dead letters. The Union of India and the States have exhibited a grossly apathetic attitude towards the transgender community, by defacing the lived realities of this community with their inaction”, said Justice Pardiwala.
The bench said, considering the protraction of this inaction, such an attitude cannot be reasonably considered to be inadvertent or accidental; it appears intentional and seems to stem from deep-rooted societal stigma and the lack of bureaucratic will to effectuate the provisions of the 2019 Act and the 2020 Rules, respectively.
The bench said the 2019 Act was enacted to secure the dignity, equality and inclusion of transgender persons in the mainstream, considering the cruel history of their policing.
The bench said the Centre is not the only party to be blamed, and there seems to be a serious inertia on the part of the states as well. “With the exception of West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, and recently New Delhi, no other State has brought forth any rules along the lines of the 2020 Rules. Orissa and Kerala, respectively, are the only states that have undertaken comprehensive policy measures. The other States have situated themselves in a comfortable silence”, said the bench.
The bench said that though the 2019 Act spells out rights, it does not create any mechanism for the concerned individuals to realise the benefit of these rights, thereby aggravating the struggles of the community.
The apex court’s verdict came on a plea filed by a transgender woman who was aggrieved by the discrimination and humiliation she faced in employment, which allegedly resulted in her termination from two different schools. Justice Pardiwala said the case was an eye-opener for one and all, and it calls for immediate attention to the plight of the transgender community.
Justice Pardiwala said the discrimination which is associated with a particular gender identity is a societal disability, i.e., the inability of society at large to break free from its regressive norms.
“It is unfortunate that the legislation, i.e., the 2019 Act, is dotted with shortcomings and pitfalls. The glaring reality remains that, as a statute, it plainly recognises the rights of transgender persons without creating any mechanisms for how the rights can be materialized. These shortcomings in themselves are an instance of omissive discrimination and in teeth of the principle of substantive equality provided in the Constitution”, said the bench.
The bench said the Constitution envisages equality not only in letter but also in spirit, and stereotyped application of provisions mandating prohibition of discrimination is no different from a provision itself being discriminatory. “Therefore, Article 15 seeks to give effect to equality not only facially but also substantively”, it said.
The bench, citing a previous judgment, said the court had acknowledged that transgender community faces obstacles in accessing employment opportunities because of prejudicial societal norms, where deviation from the "masculine" and "feminine" perception was looked upon unfavourably.
The bench said the court had directed the Centre to devise a policy framework in consultation with the National Council for Transgender Persons to reasonably accommodate transgender persons in the avenues of employment under establishments covered by the provisions of the 2019 Act.
"Despite the clear directions of this court in the order dated September 8, 2022, referred to above, the Union of India has feigned ignorance and has chosen not to act on these directions. Their inaction is, therefore, demonstrably continuous," said the bench.
The apex court referred to a March 2023 response of the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment (MoSJE) to a question put in the Upper House of the Parliament.
It said that after over six months of the directions of the apex court in September 2022, the official stance of the MoSJE was that there was no policy to reasonably accommodate transgender persons in employment, which was under consideration.
The bench said the mandate of Chapter IV of the 2019 Act obligates the appropriate government to take steps in order to secure the full and effective participation of transgender persons and their inclusion in society.
The bench said, despite Rule 11 of the 2020 Rules compulsorily requiring the state government to form transgender protection cells, only 11 states have formed such cells since the enactment of the 2020 Rules.
The bench directed the formation of an eight-member advisory committee with Justice Asha Menon, former judge of the Delhi High Court, as the chairperson.
The bench said the committee is tasked with formulating a practical policy draft and/or a report for the consideration of the Union of India, so as to further the transgender rights discourse and give effect to the beneficial provisions of the 2019 Act.
“We direct the MoSJE to fund the Committee we have constituted….We also request the Committee to complete its deliberations and submit the draft policy or the report, as it deems appropriate, within a period of 6 months from the date of the pronouncement of this judgment”, said the bench.
The bench said the committee is also requested to seek representation from and consult the governments of all the states and union territories.
The apex court directed the Centre, governments of Gujarat and Uttar Pradesh, to pay Rs 50,000/- each by way of compensation to the petitioner for their inaction and lethargy, which resulted in a lack of redressal mechanisms for the petitioner to avail. The bench also directed the second school to pay Rs 50,000, as compensation, to the petitioner.
Also Read
24 Transgenders Consume 'Phenyl' In Indore; Rival Group Leader Detained
Transgender Persons To Serve As Security Guards In Hyderabad Metro