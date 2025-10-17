ETV Bharat / bharat

SC: Transgender Persons Act Brutishly Reduced To Dead Letters

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday said that the Rights of Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Act, 2019 and Rights of Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Rules, 2020, have been brutishly reduced to dead letters. The apex court emphasised that the Centre and states have exhibited a grossly apathetic attitude towards the transgender community, by defacing the lived realities of this community with their inaction.

A bench comprising justices J B Pardiwala and R Mahadevan, in a 177-page judgment, said the question whether transgender persons are living a life with dignity continues to beg for an answer, and one may get to read a lot about their rights in the statute books, but the reality is that these rights remain only an empty formality.

Justice Pardiwala, who authored the judgment on behalf of the bench, expressed serious concern over the discrimination faced by transgender individuals despite the 2019 law, and directed the Centre to come out with an "equal opportunity policy" within three months of the report submitted by an advisory committee.

In the present case, the bench said the lethargy exhibited on the part of the concerned government has also led the non-state establishments to put the compliance of the 2019 Act and 2020 Rules in a cold freeze, and this abeyance of rights is a matter of serious concern.

The bench said the community continues to face discrimination and marginalization, with a scarcity of healthcare, economic opportunities and non-inclusive educational policies adding to their struggles. “We are pained to observe that there has either been a superficial and sporadic, or a complete lack of implementation of measures to ensure the prevention of discrimination against transgender persons in various spheres of life, both public and private, including family welfare, education, health and medical care, and employment”, said Justice Pardiwala.

“Unfortunately, it appears that the 2019 Act and the 2020 Rules, respectively, have been brutishly reduced to dead letters. The Union of India and the States have exhibited a grossly apathetic attitude towards the transgender community, by defacing the lived realities of this community with their inaction”, said Justice Pardiwala.

The bench said, considering the protraction of this inaction, such an attitude cannot be reasonably considered to be inadvertent or accidental; it appears intentional and seems to stem from deep-rooted societal stigma and the lack of bureaucratic will to effectuate the provisions of the 2019 Act and the 2020 Rules, respectively.

The bench said the 2019 Act was enacted to secure the dignity, equality and inclusion of transgender persons in the mainstream, considering the cruel history of their policing.

The bench said the Centre is not the only party to be blamed, and there seems to be a serious inertia on the part of the states as well. “With the exception of West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, and recently New Delhi, no other State has brought forth any rules along the lines of the 2020 Rules. Orissa and Kerala, respectively, are the only states that have undertaken comprehensive policy measures. The other States have situated themselves in a comfortable silence”, said the bench.

The bench said that though the 2019 Act spells out rights, it does not create any mechanism for the concerned individuals to realise the benefit of these rights, thereby aggravating the struggles of the community.

The apex court’s verdict came on a plea filed by a transgender woman who was aggrieved by the discrimination and humiliation she faced in employment, which allegedly resulted in her termination from two different schools. Justice Pardiwala said the case was an eye-opener for one and all, and it calls for immediate attention to the plight of the transgender community.

Justice Pardiwala said the discrimination which is associated with a particular gender identity is a societal disability, i.e., the inability of society at large to break free from its regressive norms.

“It is unfortunate that the legislation, i.e., the 2019 Act, is dotted with shortcomings and pitfalls. The glaring reality remains that, as a statute, it plainly recognises the rights of transgender persons without creating any mechanisms for how the rights can be materialized. These shortcomings in themselves are an instance of omissive discrimination and in teeth of the principle of substantive equality provided in the Constitution”, said the bench.

The bench said the Constitution envisages equality not only in letter but also in spirit, and stereotyped application of provisions mandating prohibition of discrimination is no different from a provision itself being discriminatory. “Therefore, Article 15 seeks to give effect to equality not only facially but also substantively”, it said.