Hit-And-Run Accident Case: Supreme Court Transfers Trial Involving Judicial Officer From Punjab To Delhi

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday permitted the transfer of an alleged hit-and-run case involving a probationer judicial officer from a court in Punjab to a trial court in Rohini, in the national capital.

The matter came up for hearing before a bench comprising Justices Surya Kant and Joymalya Bagchi. The family of the deceased alleged bias in the trial, for the accused being a judicial officer, after which the bench decided to transfer the case.

During the hearing, a counsel, representing the judicial officer, stated that he has no objection if the trial is transferred to a court in Delhi from Punjab. The counsel urged the bench to consider transferring the trial to Noida in Uttar Pradesh, as the victim’s sister in-law was a practising advocate in Delhi.

However, the bench transferred the trial of the case to a court of an additional chief metropolitan magistrate. The bench also transferred another case in which the victim's wife has sought the transfer of the case from the Punjab Police to the Central Bureau of Investigation.