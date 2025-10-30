Hit-And-Run Accident Case: Supreme Court Transfers Trial Involving Judicial Officer From Punjab To Delhi
The apex court transferred the case involving a judicial officer from a court in Punjab to a trial court in Rohini.
By Sumit Saxena
Published : October 30, 2025 at 1:54 PM IST
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday permitted the transfer of an alleged hit-and-run case involving a probationer judicial officer from a court in Punjab to a trial court in Rohini, in the national capital.
The matter came up for hearing before a bench comprising Justices Surya Kant and Joymalya Bagchi. The family of the deceased alleged bias in the trial, for the accused being a judicial officer, after which the bench decided to transfer the case.
During the hearing, a counsel, representing the judicial officer, stated that he has no objection if the trial is transferred to a court in Delhi from Punjab. The counsel urged the bench to consider transferring the trial to Noida in Uttar Pradesh, as the victim’s sister in-law was a practising advocate in Delhi.
However, the bench transferred the trial of the case to a court of an additional chief metropolitan magistrate. The bench also transferred another case in which the victim's wife has sought the transfer of the case from the Punjab Police to the Central Bureau of Investigation.
The bench said if there is any need for further probe in the matter, then it would be conducted by the Delhi Police.
The bench also transferred the Motor Accident Claim Tribunal case from Kullu in Himachal Pradesh to a court in Delhi.
The wife of the deceased claimed that her husband died due to a hit-and-run accident in February this year, which involved the car of the judicial officer. The judicial officer was posted as a probation officer in Hoshiarpur.
