SC Transfers RG Kar Medical College Trainee Doctor Rape-Murder Case To Calcutta HC

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday transferred the RG Kar Medical College trainee doctor rape and murder case to the Calcutta High Court to monitor the implementation of its orders.

A bench of Justices M M Sundresh and Satish Chandra Sharma directed that the case papers be sent to the high court. The apex court, which took suo motu cognisance of the case in 2024, also said that a copy of the status report should be given to the parents of the victim.

Senior advocate Karuna Nundy, representing the association of junior and senior doctors, submitted that the top court had constituted a National Task Force after recognising the need to evolve a national consensus.

"I am representing the doctors of West Bengal. NTF was constituted to formulate effective recommendations to remedy the issues pertaining to safety and well being of medical professionals. Only one hearing is required to wrap this matter," she said. The apex court said the matter can be looked into by a constitutional court in West Bengal.

"We deem it appropriate to send the proceedings to the division bench of the Calcutta High Court with a request to the chief justice to place the matter before an appropriate bench," the bench said. The body of the postgraduate trainee doctor was found in the hospital's seminar room on August 9 last year. Kolkata police arrested Sanjay Roy, a civic volunteer, the next day.