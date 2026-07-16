No Evidence Against Ashish Mishra, His Father Ajay 'Teni' In Lakhimpur Witness Intimidation Case: UP To Supreme Court
The Apex court granted the complainant two weeks to respond, after the UP Police ruled out Ashish Mishra's role in the witness threats.
Published : July 16, 2026 at 1:22 PM IST
New Delhi: The Supreme Court was informed on Thursday that the Uttar Pradesh Police probe found no evidence linking Ashish Mishra "Monu" or his father, former Union Minister Ajay Mishra "Teni", to the alleged intimidation of witnesses in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case.
The matter came up before a bench comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana. The bench was hearing Mishra's plea seeking bail. He remains out on bail granted by the court, which continues to monitor the trial's progress.
During the hearing, the bench recorded the state's status report, which said the probe into the First Information Report (FIR) alleging witness intimidation had concluded with no incriminating material against Ashish Mishra.
The report noted that a chargesheet had been filed against Amandeep Singh, with cognisance taken by the competent court, while ruling out any role of the Mishras in the alleged offence.
The Apex court granted the complainant two weeks' time to file an additional affidavit in response to the status report. Mishra's counsel contended that once the chargesheet has been filed and his client was absolved, if the complainant has remedies, he must pursue them before the magistrate and not before the Apex court.
"Why are you advising them?" the bench observed. The counsel stressed that they want to keep this matter alive in the Apex court.
In October last year, the UP Police registered an FIR for alleged witness intimidation after the Apex court criticised it for failing to act on Baljinder Singh's complaint that he was threatened into withdrawing his statement. The Apex court had directed a senior officer to go to the complainant to record his statement.
The principal case arises out of the October 3, 2021, Lakhimpur Kheri incident, in which eight persons, including four farmers, were killed during violence that erupted when vehicles in a convoy allegedly linked to Ashish Mishra ran over protesting farmers.
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