ETV Bharat / bharat

No Evidence Against Ashish Mishra, His Father Ajay 'Teni' In Lakhimpur Witness Intimidation Case: UP To Supreme Court

New Delhi: The Supreme Court was informed on Thursday that the Uttar Pradesh Police probe found no evidence linking Ashish Mishra "Monu" or his father, former Union Minister Ajay Mishra "Teni", to the alleged intimidation of witnesses in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case.

The matter came up before a bench comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana. The bench was hearing Mishra's plea seeking bail. He remains out on bail granted by the court, which continues to monitor the trial's progress.

During the hearing, the bench recorded the state's status report, which said the probe into the First Information Report (FIR) alleging witness intimidation had concluded with no incriminating material against Ashish Mishra.

The report noted that a chargesheet had been filed against Amandeep Singh, with cognisance taken by the competent court, while ruling out any role of the Mishras in the alleged offence.