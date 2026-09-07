ETV Bharat / bharat

SC To UP Police: Why Seek Digital Trail In FIR Against Journalist?

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday asked the Ghaziabad Police Commissioner to file an affidavit, clarifying what information is being sought from social media platform X (formerly Twitter) in connection with FIRs against Abhishek Upadhyay, a journalist who reported on alleged donation theft at the Ayodhya Ram temple.

The matter was heard by a bench comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana.

The bench was hearing Upadhyay's plea, challenging Ghaziabad Police's FIR against him over an alleged road-rage incident. In the petition, Upadhyay recently filed an application challenging a notice issued by the UP Police to 'X', seeking information regarding his social media account. Senior advocate Pradeep Rai represented the petitioner before the bench.

During the hearing, it was argued that UP Police sought information regarding the journalist’s social media accounts all the way back to June, although the FIR concerns an alleged incident in the month of August.

The petitioner’s counsel contended that even details regarding the mobile device used to log in to the account have been sought and pressed that it was an attempt to fish out information regarding the petitioner's journalistic sources. Rai stressed the need for guidelines.

The state government’s counsel contended that the plea sought quashing of the FIR. The bench asked the state’s counsel, "In a road rage case, why do you require digital footprint of the accused?"

The state’s counsel urged the bench to consider the nature of sweeping allegations made by him and “a sweeping allegation that one particular gentleman, a government engineer, was taking 40 per cent commission in the construction of a particular temple”.