SC To UP Police: Why Seek Digital Trail In FIR Against Journalist?
Ghaziabad Police filed the FIR over an alleged road-rage case against Abhishek Upadhyay, who reported the alleged donation theft at Ayodhya Ram temple.
By Sumit Saxena
Published : September 7, 2026 at 4:18 PM IST
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday asked the Ghaziabad Police Commissioner to file an affidavit, clarifying what information is being sought from social media platform X (formerly Twitter) in connection with FIRs against Abhishek Upadhyay, a journalist who reported on alleged donation theft at the Ayodhya Ram temple.
The matter was heard by a bench comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana.
The bench was hearing Upadhyay's plea, challenging Ghaziabad Police's FIR against him over an alleged road-rage incident. In the petition, Upadhyay recently filed an application challenging a notice issued by the UP Police to 'X', seeking information regarding his social media account. Senior advocate Pradeep Rai represented the petitioner before the bench.
During the hearing, it was argued that UP Police sought information regarding the journalist’s social media accounts all the way back to June, although the FIR concerns an alleged incident in the month of August.
The petitioner’s counsel contended that even details regarding the mobile device used to log in to the account have been sought and pressed that it was an attempt to fish out information regarding the petitioner's journalistic sources. Rai stressed the need for guidelines.
The state government’s counsel contended that the plea sought quashing of the FIR. The bench asked the state’s counsel, "In a road rage case, why do you require digital footprint of the accused?"
The state’s counsel urged the bench to consider the nature of sweeping allegations made by him and “a sweeping allegation that one particular gentleman, a government engineer, was taking 40 per cent commission in the construction of a particular temple”.
The state’s counsel contended that such sweeping allegations are tainting and blemishing people without any evidence on record, asking if this is fair. They asked what would happen to the reputation of the government engineer, adding that there has to be some basis for the allegation, asking the kind of regulation governing this kind of journalism, especially considering the reporter is talking about regulation of police.
“Whether this incident is staged or fabricated, is a question of investigation. If nothing is found against him, we will certainly file a closure report. But if something is incriminating... there is an eyewitness… says he saw this (incident), a chargesheet will be filed,” said UP’s counsel.
"The only thing is what should be the limits and guidelines for collecting digital footprint... let us say you go into Instagram or Facebook, and are able to lay hands on a lot of confidential information on a person. If that is also brought on record, it may violate privacy rights…," the bench observed orally.
Rai insisted that guidelines should be issued so this does not become routine practice. The bench asked the state’s counsel to file an affidavit on how and what kind of information is required from X (formerly Twitter) for the purpose of taking the investigation to its logical conclusion.
They also asked the Ghaziabad Commissioner to file an affidavit, clarifying what kind of information X must furnish for investigating the FIR, or any other FIR registered earlier against the petitioner.
“However, no such information must be brought in the public domain. Petitioner has volunteered to cooperate with the police for purposes of completion of investigation regarding the road rage case," said the Apex court.
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