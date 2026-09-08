ETV Bharat / bharat

Can Custodial Confession Justify Preventive Detention?: SC Asks UP Govt In 2024 Sambhal Violence Case

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday asked the Uttar Pradesh (UP) government whether a preventive detention order under the National Security Act (NSA) can be passed based on a confession allegedly made by a person in police custody.

A bench led by Justice Dipankar Datta made this observation on a plea challenging the detention of a man in the aftermath of the November 2024 violence in Sambhal district of UP, after a local court ordered a survey of the 500-year-old Shahi Jama Masjid in the city, following claims that it had been built on a Hindu temple.

The bench, also comprising Justice Sheel Nagu, reserved the order on the plea by Mulla Afroz. Respondents in the plea include the Central and state governments, the District Magistrate (DM), and the Superintendent of Police (SP).

The appellant is accused of masterminding the 2024 Sambhal violence. He was arrested over a month and a half after the flare-up took place, allegedly on the basis of a confession made while in police custody (which is inadmissible in court). He moved the Apex court against his preventive detention under the NSA, the order for which was passed on October 13, 2025, after the Allahabad High Court granted him bail.

During the hearing, the bench asked whether a strong possibility of recreating an atmosphere of terror would constitute sufficient material to justify a preventive detention order. The state’s counsel stressed on the “likelihood” that the petitioner could cause violence or affect public order. It was also vehemently argued that if the material available demonstrates such likelihood, it would be sufficient to justify preventive detention.