ETV Bharat / bharat

Supreme Court To Thackeray Faction: Should We Assume Role Of Speaker And Disqualify Eknath Shinde Group?

File - Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Anil Desai arrives to appear before the Supreme Court regarding the party symbol case, in New Delhi, Thursday, August 13, 2026. ( PTI )

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday asked the Uddhav Thackeray-led faction, whether the court could assume the role of a speaker and declare Eknath Shinde disqualified today.

A bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana was hearing the Uddhav Thackeray faction’s challenge to the Election Commission of India's decision recognising the Eknath Shinde-led group as the “real Shiv Sena” and allotting it the party name and symbol.

Senior advocates Devadatt Kamat and Kapil Sibal appeared for the Uddhav Thackeray-led faction. The bench was told that the MLAs of the Eknath Shinde-led group, facing disqualification proceedings on account of alleged defection, cannot take the defence that they constitute the original political party. Uddhav Thackeray-led faction said that the use of the name of 'Shiv Sena' and its election symbol by the Eknath Shinde-led group was "illegitimate".

It was argued before the bench that the speaker of a legislative assembly has to decide the question of disqualification with reference to the date on which it occurred. The bench asked, “Can we declare him disqualified today?"

The bench observed that it is not the tribunal and that the court can quash an order if it finds the order illegal. “Can we assume the role of the speaker and disqualify (him)”, asked Justice Bagchi.

The bench observed that if an order is challenged judicially and found to be perverse, the court can set aside the order and remand the matter for fresh consideration. "Can we assume the role of a speaker and say that he is disqualified," Justice Bagchi reiterated.

Kamat said in the case where disqualification was ruled out by the Speaker, and matter came up in appeal, the court decided it and said he is disqualified. “Your Lordships exercise the power of judicial review…”, said Kamat.

Citing a judgment, he said, "Your Lordships said that judicial review is limited against the order of a Speaker. If the order of the Speaker is perverse, which we will demonstrate ".