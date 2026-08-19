Supreme Court To Thackeray Faction: Should We Assume Role Of Speaker And Disqualify Eknath Shinde Group?
The apex court was hearing a plea filed by the Uddhav Thackeray-led faction challenging the decision of the Election Commission of India.
By Sumit Saxena
Published : August 19, 2026 at 8:09 PM IST
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday asked the Uddhav Thackeray-led faction, whether the court could assume the role of a speaker and declare Eknath Shinde disqualified today.
A bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana was hearing the Uddhav Thackeray faction’s challenge to the Election Commission of India's decision recognising the Eknath Shinde-led group as the “real Shiv Sena” and allotting it the party name and symbol.
Senior advocates Devadatt Kamat and Kapil Sibal appeared for the Uddhav Thackeray-led faction. The bench was told that the MLAs of the Eknath Shinde-led group, facing disqualification proceedings on account of alleged defection, cannot take the defence that they constitute the original political party. Uddhav Thackeray-led faction said that the use of the name of 'Shiv Sena' and its election symbol by the Eknath Shinde-led group was "illegitimate".
It was argued before the bench that the speaker of a legislative assembly has to decide the question of disqualification with reference to the date on which it occurred. The bench asked, “Can we declare him disqualified today?"
The bench observed that it is not the tribunal and that the court can quash an order if it finds the order illegal. “Can we assume the role of the speaker and disqualify (him)”, asked Justice Bagchi.
The bench observed that if an order is challenged judicially and found to be perverse, the court can set aside the order and remand the matter for fresh consideration. "Can we assume the role of a speaker and say that he is disqualified," Justice Bagchi reiterated.
Kamat said in the case where disqualification was ruled out by the Speaker, and matter came up in appeal, the court decided it and said he is disqualified. “Your Lordships exercise the power of judicial review…”, said Kamat.
Citing a judgment, he said, "Your Lordships said that judicial review is limited against the order of a Speaker. If the order of the Speaker is perverse, which we will demonstrate ".
It was also argued that the Speaker’s order is not issued in the capacity of the Leader of the House; instead, it is issued as a tribunal. “So, therefore, the tribunal has acted with perversity…your lordships will correct it in judicial review. If the Speaker has failed in his duty, your lordships can also give the relief”, argued Kamat.
The bench observed that if the approach of the Speaker was not in accordance with law and ignored the principles laid down in the Subhash Desai case (by the Constitution bench), the order could be set aside. The bench further questioned whether Shinde could consequently be declared disqualified.
The bench observed, "Can we issue a writ of mandamus and say that he shall be deemed to be declared disqualified…”.
Kamat said in all the judgments, “where the apex court has upheld the disqualification, where the speaker had refused to adjudicate on disqualification, your lordships have disqualified. I will make a chart and give it.”
Justice Bagchi drew a parallel between the present case before the bench and a hypothetical case where disproportionate punishment has been awarded to someone in disciplinary proceedings.
"We can quash the punishment, but can we impose it? "We can quash the punishment, but can we impose it? We have to remand the matter to the competent authority to take a decision...," observed the bench.
The bench orally further observed that there is no dispute that Shinde had legislative majority, but the question is: when he assumed the legislative majority, did he remain in the party? The bench is likely to continue hearing the matter tomorrow.
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