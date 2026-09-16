ETV Bharat / bharat

SC To Test 'Forest' Definition Under Amended Conservation Act, Leaves Land Disputes To HCs

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday said it would limit itself to examining the constitutional validity of the definition of “forests” under the Forest (Conservation) Amendment Act, 2023, while clarifying that disputes over individual land parcels must be addressed by respective High Courts.

The matter was heard by a bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana.

The bench was examining a plea from retired forest officer Ashok Sharma, who challenged the validity of the definition of "forests" under the 2023 law, on the ground that it has a diluting effect on the definition given by the Apex court in 1996.

During the hearing, the bench observed that it is going by the definition of forests given by the SC in the 1996 T N Godavarman case, and made it clear that Parliament in its domain, has the power to create its own definition.

“We respect that and this is the area in which we will have to look whether there is any contradiction," observed the bench.

The petitioners argued that under the T N Godavarman ruling, “forest” must be understood in its dictionary sense. They said that the Centre, states and Union Territories (UTs) were using land that is in fact forest — though not officially recorded as such — such as denuded or private forests, for compensatory afforestation. They warned this practice would erode genuine forest cover, and result in a net loss of forests.