SC To Test 'Forest' Definition Under Amended Conservation Act, Leaves Land Disputes To HCs
The plea by a retired forest officer claimed the Forest (Conservation) Amendment Act, 2023 dilutes the definition of forests given by the SC in 1996.
Published : September 16, 2026 at 7:16 PM IST
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday said it would limit itself to examining the constitutional validity of the definition of “forests” under the Forest (Conservation) Amendment Act, 2023, while clarifying that disputes over individual land parcels must be addressed by respective High Courts.
The matter was heard by a bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana.
The bench was examining a plea from retired forest officer Ashok Sharma, who challenged the validity of the definition of "forests" under the 2023 law, on the ground that it has a diluting effect on the definition given by the Apex court in 1996.
During the hearing, the bench observed that it is going by the definition of forests given by the SC in the 1996 T N Godavarman case, and made it clear that Parliament in its domain, has the power to create its own definition.
“We respect that and this is the area in which we will have to look whether there is any contradiction," observed the bench.
The petitioners argued that under the T N Godavarman ruling, “forest” must be understood in its dictionary sense. They said that the Centre, states and Union Territories (UTs) were using land that is in fact forest — though not officially recorded as such — such as denuded or private forests, for compensatory afforestation. They warned this practice would erode genuine forest cover, and result in a net loss of forests.
The Apex court directed states and UTs that had not yet formed expert panels to establish them for preparing a consolidated record of lands, including forest‑like areas, unclassed tracts and community forests. It said the exercise required under Rule 16 (1) of the Van (Sanrakshan Evam Samvardhan) Rules, 2023 needs to be completed.
It referred a matter involving 59 acres of land in Tamil Nadu to the Madras High Court. In this matter, the petitioners claimed the land was purchased as agricultural and plantation land, but it continues to be recorded as private forest under a 1922 notification.
The bench made it clear that the High Courts will adjudicate similar disputes regarding individual parcels of land. It added that the HCs will look into the historical use, geographical location and other relevant factors.
It also referred to separate pleas by the Maharashtra government for establishing a zoo in Chandrapur to the Central Empowered Committee (CEC), where petitioners can raise their objections.
In February 2024, the Apex court had considered the submission that the definition of forest under the law on conservation, amended in 2023, had left out nearly 1.99 lakh sq km of forest land from the ambit of “forests”, and made it available for other purposes. It directed states and UTs to provide the details of forest land within their jurisdiction to the Centre by March 31, 2024.
The Centre, in November 2023, informed the Apex court that there was no intention to dilute the scope of forests, as defined/held in the judgment of this court in the 1996 T N Godavarman case.
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