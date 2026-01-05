‘Think Of Mediation’, Supreme Court To Telangana And AP On Polavaram Project
The Telangana government has filed a writ petition seeking directions to halt the expansion works allegedly being undertaken by the Andhra Pradesh government.
By Sumit Saxena
Published : January 5, 2026 at 8:28 PM IST
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday orally observed that governments of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh should explore mediation, while hearing a plea filed by Telangana in connection with the Polavaram Project.
The Telangana government has filed a writ petition seeking directions to halt the expansion works allegedly being undertaken by the Andhra Pradesh government to link the Polavaram project to Banakacherla or Nallamala Sagar without the required statutory approvals.
The matter came up before a bench comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi. “Why don’t both sides think of mediation…Not today, but think of mediation”, said the CJI.
The bench posed queries regarding the maintainability of the writ petition filed by the Telangana government against the Union and Andhra Pradesh governments, challenging the expansion of the Polavaram Multipurpose irrigation project. The bench observed that the Article 131 suit is relevant as it is a polycentric dispute, and it is not an adversarial dispute between the states of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh alone. The bench scheduled the matter for further hearing next Monday.
Telangana government emphasized that the present expansion of the project would aim at diverting excessive flood waters from it, and is in violation of the award of the Godavari Water Disputes Tribunal.
During the hearing, the CJI observed, “our difficulty is only on the maintainability…if the constitutional scheme envisages a different kind of…enabling the states or the Centre, and more than one state to approach this court…”.
Senior advocate A M Singhvi, representing Telangana, contended that Telangana has a lot of emotions and the maintainability of going under the interstate water tribunal that does not arise in this case because there is no dispute about the basics of an award, and it is a violation by creating a fresh cause of action. “Your apprehension is that the existing award is likely to be frustrated?” asked the bench. The counsel replied that the existing award is already final, and to enforce it, the state would have to come to the apex court.
The CJI reiterated that past disputes between two states have been addressed in the form of a suit under Article 131 and not Article 32.
Singhvi pressed that the present writ petition was maintainable as this could not be considered a 'water dispute' and due to violations, there was an urgent need for a stay on the project expansion. “What appears to us is that the suit would be more comprehensive….”, observed the CJI.
Sensing that the bench was not convinced regarding the maintainability of the writ petition, Singhvi requested that the matter be listed after a week in order to consider the filing of a suit.
The CJI indicated the possibility of directing the statutory committee to look into the issue. "There are two ways out, one is that, if we think that we can direct the statutory committee to look into the matter to immediately intervene, call a meeting and take a decision…”, said the CJI.
Singhvi added, "One sentence will need to be added that they will also have the power to stop it, my problem is nothing else, my lords - just consider the balance of convenience." The CJI replied, "If so is made out, the committee may consider such a prayer." Singhvi said he will seek instructions in the matter.
Andhra Pradesh counsel contended that the detailed project report (DPR) was sanctioned only after taking into consideration the comments of other stakeholders, like Maharashtra, Telangana, Karnataka, etc.