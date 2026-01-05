ETV Bharat / bharat

‘Think Of Mediation’, Supreme Court To Telangana And AP On Polavaram Project

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday orally observed that governments of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh should explore mediation, while hearing a plea filed by Telangana in connection with the Polavaram Project.

The Telangana government has filed a writ petition seeking directions to halt the expansion works allegedly being undertaken by the Andhra Pradesh government to link the Polavaram project to Banakacherla or Nallamala Sagar without the required statutory approvals.

The matter came up before a bench comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi. “Why don’t both sides think of mediation…Not today, but think of mediation”, said the CJI.

The bench posed queries regarding the maintainability of the writ petition filed by the Telangana government against the Union and Andhra Pradesh governments, challenging the expansion of the Polavaram Multipurpose irrigation project. The bench observed that the Article 131 suit is relevant as it is a polycentric dispute, and it is not an adversarial dispute between the states of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh alone. The bench scheduled the matter for further hearing next Monday.

Telangana government emphasized that the present expansion of the project would aim at diverting excessive flood waters from it, and is in violation of the award of the Godavari Water Disputes Tribunal.

During the hearing, the CJI observed, “our difficulty is only on the maintainability…if the constitutional scheme envisages a different kind of…enabling the states or the Centre, and more than one state to approach this court…”.

Senior advocate A M Singhvi, representing Telangana, contended that Telangana has a lot of emotions and the maintainability of going under the interstate water tribunal that does not arise in this case because there is no dispute about the basics of an award, and it is a violation by creating a fresh cause of action. “Your apprehension is that the existing award is likely to be frustrated?” asked the bench. The counsel replied that the existing award is already final, and to enforce it, the state would have to come to the apex court.