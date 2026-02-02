ETV Bharat / bharat

SC To Rule On Competition Body's Power To Probe Patent-Linked Disputes

New Delhi: While staying portions of a ruling of the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT), the Supreme Court on Monday said it will examine whether the Competition Commission of India (CCI) has the authority to look into allegations of anti-competitive conduct arising from the exercise of patent rights.

A bench of Justices J B Pardiwala and Vijay Bishnoi stayed certain parts of the NCLAT's findings that the Competition Act, 2002 has no application where claims of abuse of dominance are rooted in the use of patent rights and that such disputes fall solely within the framework of the Patents Act, 1970.

The apex court clarified that its consideration in the appeal and the interim stay would be confined to the question of jurisdiction and would not extend to the merits of the underlying competition dispute.

The matter arises from an NCLAT order that upheld a 2022 decision of the CCI which closed a complaint against Swiss pharmaceutical firm Vifor International AG concerning its patented drug Ferric Carboxymaltose (FCM). Although the CCI had dismissed the complaint on merits, the appellate tribunal went a step further and held that the regulator lacked jurisdiction altogether, reasoning that the Patents Act, being a special statute, overrides the Competition Act in matters involving patent rights.

To support its decision, the NCLAT relied on Section 3(5) of the Competition Act, which safeguards reasonable conditions imposed to protect intellectual property rights. It also placed reliance on a 2023 Division Bench judgment of the Delhi High Court in the Ericsson and Monsanto cases, noting that the Supreme Court had declined to interfere with that ruling.