ETV Bharat / bharat

SC To Municipal Bodies: Take Action Against Residential Properties Used For Commercial Purpose

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday directed municipal authorities nationwide to prioritise action against residential properties which are being used for commercial purposes and seal them if any violation is found. The matter was heard by a bench comprising Justices Ahsanuddin Amanullah and R Mahadevan.

The bench said the areas which are not clearly specified for any particular usage, either residential or commercial, shall also be looked into, but no action shall be taken as of now. "We make it clear that all authorities shall carry out the exercise without any discrimination. If they resort to pick and choose method, the court will take strict view of the matter," the bench said.

Earlier, the apex court took note of apparent widespread and blatant violations of building bye-laws and land-use regulations. The apex court had said that constructions are frequently undertaken in blatant violation of the applicable norms and regulations, including in the prohibited areas.