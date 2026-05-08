ETV Bharat / bharat

'Enough Is Enough': SC To MP Govt On Delay In Case Against Minister Kunwar Shah For Remarks On Col. Sofiya Qureshi

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday expressed its discontent with the Madhya Pradesh government for delaying its decision on granting sanction to prosecute its minister Kunwar Vijay Shah, regarding his objectionable remarks about Colonel Sofiya Qureshi. The woman officer briefed the media during last year's Operation Sindoor.

The matter came up before a bench comprising Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi. The bench observed that the decision on the special investigation team (SIT)'s request for "grant of prosecution sanction against the minister was to come two weeks back."

The SIT investigated the case on the apex court’s orders and sought the government's sanction to prosecute him.

During the hearing, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta contended that the decision on sanction to prosecute the minister was still pending.

The bench orally observed, “Just comply with our order now. Enough is enough. The first thing should have been an apology. It was only after we took cognizance. List this after four weeks.”

Mehta said Shah's remarks might have been misread and added that what the minister said was unfortunate and possibly he intended to praise the lady officer.

However, the bench said, “It was not unfortunate. It was most unfortunate."