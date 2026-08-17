ETV Bharat / bharat

SC To Karnataka: Comply With Cauvery Authority's Directions On Water Release To Tamil Nadu

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday asked Karnataka to comply with the directions of the Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA) on the release of Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu.

The matter came up before a bench comprising justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta. The bench was hearing a plea filed by Tamil Nadu seeking implementation of the CWMA's direction requiring Karnataka to release water.

The bench noted that counsel from Tamil Nadu and Karnataka had placed fact sheets before it and the bench had examined them. The bench said it felt the matter might be posted after a week so that further status regarding the release could be placed before it. “Ensure compliance of CWMA directions," said the bench.

Senior advocate C S Vaidyanathan, representing Tamil Nadu, contended that Karnataka was not complying with the CWMA's directions and that his client was not receiving the water required for release to farmers. The bench was informed that Tamil Nadu had received only 14 TMC (thousand million cubic feet), against the 64 TMC it was entitled to under the Cauvery Water Disputes Tribunal award.