SC To Karnataka: Comply With Cauvery Authority's Directions On Water Release To Tamil Nadu
A bench of justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta heard Tamil Nadu's plea seeking implementation of the CWMA's direction, requiring Karnataka to release water.
By Sumit Saxena
Published : August 17, 2026 at 2:43 PM IST|
Updated : August 17, 2026 at 8:05 PM IST
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday asked Karnataka to comply with the directions of the Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA) on the release of Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu.
The matter came up before a bench comprising justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta. The bench was hearing a plea filed by Tamil Nadu seeking implementation of the CWMA's direction requiring Karnataka to release water.
The bench noted that counsel from Tamil Nadu and Karnataka had placed fact sheets before it and the bench had examined them. The bench said it felt the matter might be posted after a week so that further status regarding the release could be placed before it. “Ensure compliance of CWMA directions," said the bench.
Senior advocate C S Vaidyanathan, representing Tamil Nadu, contended that Karnataka was not complying with the CWMA's directions and that his client was not receiving the water required for release to farmers. The bench was informed that Tamil Nadu had received only 14 TMC (thousand million cubic feet), against the 64 TMC it was entitled to under the Cauvery Water Disputes Tribunal award.
Even after accounting for this year's flow deficit, Tamil Nadu claimed it should have received a proportionate 55.29 per cent, leaving a backlog of about 20 TMC. Senior advocate Shyam Divan, representing Karnataka, disputed the allegation of non-compliance. Divan contended that the state was facing “extremely severe distress” in the Cauvery basin.
The bench was informed that the first CWMA direction required Karnataka to ensure a release of 3,500 cusecs for 15 days, up to August 11. It was argued that Karnataka had not only met the requirement, but had released substantially more water during that period.
Earlier this month, the Tamil Nadu government moved the Supreme Court seeking implementation of the CWMA's July 30 decision directing the release of 3,500 cusecs of water for 15 days. Tamil Nadu has sought the release of 4.536 TMC of water, calculated at the rate of 3,500 cusecs per day for 15 days, on or before August 12.
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