'Tender Unconditional Apology In HC', SC To Jharkhand Lawyer Over His Viral Spat With Judge
The matter came up before a bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi.
By Sumit Saxena
Published : January 23, 2026 at 3:41 PM IST
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday expressed its discontent with the declining standards of courtroom decorum, while asking a Jharkhand-based lawyer to tender an unconditional apology before the high court in a suo-motu contempt proceedings. The contempt proceedings originated from a viral courtroom exchange where he allegedly told a judge, “Don’t cross the line.”
During the hearing, senior advocate Siddharth Dave, representing the lawyer, contended before the bench that his client was "extremely repentant" and prepared to render an unconditional apology. However, the bench criticized the conduct of the lawyer.
The CJI orally remarked on the lawyer's apparent defiance, stating, "Why cannot he explain this before the judges? This is his obstinate character. Let him face them... let him explain. If he wants to show eyes there... let him show, and then we will see. We know how to deal with this."
Justice Joymalya Bagchi also referred to the declining standards of courtroom decorum. “In every strata of the judiciary... there are issues that creation of friction becomes a matter of professional pride”, he said.
Dave said the era of live-streamed proceedings has created new challenges. He said that these video proceedings of court hearings have become a menace, and a notice for the lawyer is enough to destroy their career.
After hearing submissions, the bench disposed of the petition, granting Mahesh Tiwari the liberty to file an unconditional apology before a five-judge high court bench which had issued a contempt notice against him in October last year.
The top court requested the high court to consider the apology “sympathetically.”
The bench said, "Aggrieved by the criminal contempt notice, the petitioner is before us... while explaining at length that the petitioner did not mean to cause disrespect to the judge or obstruct the judicial proceedings....the senior counsel submits that the petitioner is extremely repentant and is willing to render an unconditional apology”.
"Having regard to the above mentioned stand, we dispose of this with liberty to the petitioner to submit an affidavit of unconditional apology before the high court. We request the high court to consider the apology sympathetically," the bench ordered.
The incident occurred on October 16, last year, during a hearing before Justice Rajesh Kumar at the Jharkhand High Court.
The lawyer, representing a client, sought restoration of an electricity connection and offered a deposit of Rs 25,000.
However, the court cited precedents requiring 50 per cent of the total arrears. Although the matter was eventually resolved with a Rs 50,000 deposit, the situation escalated after the case concluded.
Justice Kumar reportedly made observations regarding the lawyer's manner of argument and asked the chairman of the Jharkhand State Bar Council to take cognisance of his conduct.
The lawyer, who was also present in the courtroom, approached the bench and asserted he would "argue in his own way," telling the judge, "Don't cross the limit."
A five-judge bench of the high court, comprising then Chief Justice Tarlok Singh Chauhan and Justices Sujit Narayan Prasad, Rongon Mukhopadhyay, Ananda Sen, and Rajesh Shankar, took suo-motu cognisance of the matter and issued a notice to the lawyer.