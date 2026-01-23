ETV Bharat / bharat

'Tender Unconditional Apology In HC', SC To Jharkhand Lawyer Over His Viral Spat With Judge

The top court requested the high court to consider the apology “sympathetically.” ( Representational Image/ANI )

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday expressed its discontent with the declining standards of courtroom decorum, while asking a Jharkhand-based lawyer to tender an unconditional apology before the high court in a suo-motu contempt proceedings. The contempt proceedings originated from a viral courtroom exchange where he allegedly told a judge, “Don’t cross the line.”

The matter came up before a bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi.

During the hearing, senior advocate Siddharth Dave, representing the lawyer, contended before the bench that his client was "extremely repentant" and prepared to render an unconditional apology. However, the bench criticized the conduct of the lawyer.

The CJI orally remarked on the lawyer's apparent defiance, stating, "Why cannot he explain this before the judges? This is his obstinate character. Let him face them... let him explain. If he wants to show eyes there... let him show, and then we will see. We know how to deal with this."

Justice Joymalya Bagchi also referred to the declining standards of courtroom decorum. “In every strata of the judiciary... there are issues that creation of friction becomes a matter of professional pride”, he said.

Dave said the era of live-streamed proceedings has created new challenges. He said that these video proceedings of court hearings have become a menace, and a notice for the lawyer is enough to destroy their career.

After hearing submissions, the bench disposed of the petition, granting Mahesh Tiwari the liberty to file an unconditional apology before a five-judge high court bench which had issued a contempt notice against him in October last year.

The top court requested the high court to consider the apology “sympathetically.”