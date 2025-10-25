ETV Bharat / bharat

SC To Hear Suo Motu Case Pertaining To Stray Dogs On Oct 27

New Delhi: The Supreme Court is scheduled to hear a suo motu case relating to stray dogs on October 27. The apex court had on August 22 expanded the scope of the stray dogs case beyond the confines of Delhi-National Capital Region (NCR) and directed that all states and Union Territories be made parties in the matter.

As per the cause list of October 27 uploaded on the top court's website, the matter will be heard by a three-judge special bench comprising Justices Vikram Nath, Sandeep Mehta and N V Anjaria. Besides the suo motu case, four separate pleas related to the issue are also listed for hearing.

In its order passed on August 22, the apex court had modified its earlier direction prohibiting the release of vaccinated stray dogs from pounds in Delhi-NCR, calling it "too harsh" and ordered the canines to be released post sterilisation and de-worming.

While pronouncing the order, the bench had said that all similar matters pending in high courts across the country would come to the top court for a "final national policy or decision" on the issue.

The bench had said municipal authorities would continue to comply with the August 11 directions to pick up stray dogs from all localities of Delhi, Ghaziabad, Noida, Faridabad and Gurugram and immediately create dog shelters or pounds. It had said the August 11 direction prohibiting the release of the picked up stray dogs shall be kept in abeyance for the time being.