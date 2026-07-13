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SC To Hear Pleas Against MP HC Verdict Holding Bhojshala Complex As Goddess Saraswati Temple

CJI asked counsel for the appellants to remove defects from petitions and assured them that they will be listed for hearing before a bench soon.

Police personnel stand guard outside the Bhojshala Temple as Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) submits survey report on Bhojshala complex before Madhya Pradesh High Court, in Dhar.
Police personnel stand guard outside the Bhojshala Temple as Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) submits survey report on Bhojshala complex before Madhya Pradesh High Court, in Dhar. (ANI)
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By PTI

Published : July 13, 2026 at 12:02 PM IST

1 Min Read
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New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday agreed to list for hearing a batch of appeals challenging a Madhya Pradesh High Court order, which said the disputed Bhojshala complex in Dhar district was a temple dedicated to Goddess Saraswati.

A bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohna was urged by senior advocate Huzefa Ahmadi and advocate Nizam Pasha, appearing for Muslim appellants, that the pleas needed to be heard on an urgent basis. The CJI asked the counsel for the appellants to remove defects from the petitions and assured them that they will be listed for hearing before a bench soon.

On May 15, the Madhya Pradesh High Court ruled that the disputed Bhojshala-Kamal Maula Mosque complex in Dhar district is a temple dedicated to Goddess Saraswati. It simultaneously quashed a decades-old ASI order that had allowed the Muslim community to offer Friday prayers at the site. The high court had also said that the Centre and the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) can decide on the Bhojshala complex's administration and management.

The Hindu community considers Bhojshala a temple dedicated to Goddess Saraswati, while the Muslim side calls the 11th-century monument the Kamal Maula Mosque. The disputed complex is protected by the ASI. The Muslim side has filed appeals against the high court verdict.

Hindu parties have filed caveats in the Supreme Court, saying no orders be passed without hearing it on any appeal against the high court order in the Bhojshala complex dispute case.

Also Read:

  1. Row Erupts As Idol Of Goddess Vagdevi Placed Inside Bhojshala Complex, ASI Accused Of Removal
  2. Bhojshala Dispute Reaches SC As Hindu Groups Get Ready To Perform 'Maha Aarti' After 721 Years

TAGGED:

MP BHOJSHALA TEMPLE
SC ON BHOJSHALA DISPUTE
SUPREME COURT

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