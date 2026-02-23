SC To Hear Plea For OBC Reservation For Pasmanda Muslims
By Sumit Saxena
Published : February 23, 2026 at 6:45 PM IST
New Delhi: A plea has been moved in the Supreme Court seeking that 'Pasmanda Muslims' should be given reservations under the Other Backward Classes (OBC) category. The apex court orally observed that economic status, not just social status, is a factor for OBC.
The plea filed by Mohd Waseem Saifi came up for hearing before a bench comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi. The petitioner was represented by senior advocate Anjana Prakash before the bench.
During the hearing, Prakash said, "I am told that there is a full bench pending here which is considering extra reservation for OBCs." She added that the case arises out of the Andhra Pradesh judgment. "I would think that this will be well determined in that full bench matter," she contended.
The CJI said, "Ultimately, what you are asking and what you want us to legislate on an issue, providing reservation to a particular set of citizens, what about the OBCs in other Muslim OBCs?"
At this juncture, Prakash said this is exactly what we are saying. "You are asking for a particular category or class of Muslims to be included in the OBC. OBC is not only a social status factor, but economic status is also a factor," observed the CJI.
Prakash said that Muslims in the social structure actually consist of three categories. She said Ashraf, traditionally regarded as upper-class Muslims tracing lineage of foreign ancestry. At this juncture, the bench observed that it is not necessary that Pasmanda Muslims are the only backward classes and there are Muslims in the other category, and added, "first we are not sure, and somebody would have to explain."
Prakash said this could be holistically decided in the constitution bench matter, and the bench may consider tagging this matter with that matter.
Prakash requested the bench to tag the present plea with another pending case, State of A.P. & Ors. Vs. B. Archana Reddy & Ors. In this matter, a constitution bench is considering the issue of whether Muslims in Andhra Pradesh can be given 4% reservation under the socially and educationally backwards classes.
It is a 2005 appeal against the Andhra Pradesh High Court decision, which struck down the Andhra Pradesh Reservation of Seats in the Educational Institutions and of appointments/posts in the Public Services under the State to Muslim Community Act, 2005.
The CJI said that this has nothing to do with Pasmanda Muslims. "At the cost of other poor Muslims, you probably want to… where is the homework done that how many Muslims are backward?" asked the CJI. Prakash urged the bench to adjourn the matter to file a note on the query raised by the bench.
The bench agreed to relist the matter for hearing after four weeks. The plea sought a 10 per cent reservation for Pasmanda Muslims by sub-categorising the OBCs in terms of the Ranganath Misra Commission report.
