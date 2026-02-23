ETV Bharat / bharat

SC To Hear Plea For OBC Reservation For Pasmanda Muslims

New Delhi: A plea has been moved in the Supreme Court seeking that 'Pasmanda Muslims' should be given reservations under the Other Backward Classes (OBC) category. The apex court orally observed that economic status, not just social status, is a factor for OBC.

The plea filed by Mohd Waseem Saifi came up for hearing before a bench comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi. The petitioner was represented by senior advocate Anjana Prakash before the bench.

During the hearing, Prakash said, "I am told that there is a full bench pending here which is considering extra reservation for OBCs." She added that the case arises out of the Andhra Pradesh judgment. "I would think that this will be well determined in that full bench matter," she contended.

The CJI said, "Ultimately, what you are asking and what you want us to legislate on an issue, providing reservation to a particular set of citizens, what about the OBCs in other Muslim OBCs?"

At this juncture, Prakash said this is exactly what we are saying. "You are asking for a particular category or class of Muslims to be included in the OBC. OBC is not only a social status factor, but economic status is also a factor," observed the CJI.

Prakash said that Muslims in the social structure actually consist of three categories. She said Ashraf, traditionally regarded as upper-class Muslims tracing lineage of foreign ancestry. At this juncture, the bench observed that it is not necessary that Pasmanda Muslims are the only backward classes and there are Muslims in the other category, and added, "first we are not sure, and somebody would have to explain."