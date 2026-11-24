ETV Bharat / bharat

SC To Hear On Wednesday Pleas Of Sharjeel Imam, Umar Khalid Seeking Bail In UAPA Case

New Delhi: The Supreme Court is slated to hear on Wednesday pleas of activists Sharjeel Imam and Umar Khalid challenging a Delhi High Court order denying them bail in an Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) case related to the alleged "larger conspiracy" behind the February 2020 northeast Delhi riots.

As per the cause list, a bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana is likely to hear the matter. In their pleas before the top court, the activists have sought bail, contending that the prosecution has failed to examine protected witnesses and the one-year embargo imposed by the Supreme Court is nearing its expiry.

The petition by Imam contended that the chargesheet was filed on September 25, 2020, in which 18 accused face trial and the prosecution has cited more than 900 witnesses, including 47 protected witnesses.

Khalid, in his plea, also cited the failure to examine protected witnesses and said the expiry of the one-year embargo would mean that his continued incarceration would violate Article 21 of the Constitution. Imam submitted that despite spending six years and nine months as undertrial, the prosecution has failed to examine even a single witness.

The Delhi High Court on September 30 refused to grant bail to Khalid and Imam in a case under UAPA on the "larger conspiracy" behind the February 2020 northeast Delhi riots.

Observing that it was bound by "judicial discipline", the high court said it could not modify the Supreme Court's January 5 order, which had asked the two accused to seek bail either after the examination of protected witnesses or the expiry of one year, whichever was earlier. Khalid and Imam challenged the trial court's July 4 decision rejecting their bail pleas for the third time since their arrest.

The trial court had rejected the bail applications, saying it had "no option but to follow" the Supreme Court's January 5 order and, therefore, could neither entertain the plea nor grant any relief. The high court had noted that while denying bail to the two accused in January, the top court had said their roles were distinct from the other co-accused, and they were the "ideological drivers" of the alleged conspiracy.