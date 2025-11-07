ETV Bharat / bharat

SC To Hear On Nov 11 Plea Of DMK Against EC’s Decision To Conduct SIR In Tamil Nadu

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday agreed to hear on November 11 the plea of DMK challenging the decision of the Election Commission to conduct a Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Tamil Nadu.

A bench comprising Chief Justice B R Gavai and Justice K Vinod Chandran was urged by lawyer Vivek Singh, appearing for the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), to accord an urgent hearing to the petition. “List it on Tuesday,” the CJI said.

On November 3, R S Bharathi, organising secretary of the DMK, moved the top court against the SIR, calling the exercise "unconstitutional, arbitrary, and a threat to democratic rights". The petition, settled by senior advocate and MP N R Elango, was filed by lawyer Vivek Singh and has sought quashing of the EC’s notification of October 27 for undertaking the exercise of SIR in the state.