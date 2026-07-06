SC To Examine On Jul 7 Plea Alleging Active Influencing Of Witnesses In Karur Stampede Case
On October 13, last year, SC ordered a CBI probe into the stampede, saying the incident had shaken national conscience and deserved an impartial investigation.
By Sumit Saxena
Published : July 6, 2026 at 11:37 AM IST
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday agreed to examine on July 7 a plea alleging "active influencing" of witnesses by Tamil Nadu ministers in last year's Karur stampede case.
Senior advocate Huzefa Ahmadi, representing DMK organising secretary R.S. Bharathi, urged a partial working day bench of justices Ahsanuddin Amanullah and Sheel Nagu to examine the matter urgently. Ahmadi said the court had directed a CBI probe into the stampede in which 41 people lost their lives.
Ahmadi submitted that this court directed a CBI probe, and now some accused who are ministers in the present regime are attempting to actively influence the witnesses. He stressed that his client has filed an application. The bench agreed to hear the plea on Tuesday.
Bharathi has moved the Supreme Court to be impleaded in the Karur stampede case, seeking to restrain Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay, Minister Aadhav Arjuna and other accused from making public remarks on the CBI probe or engaging with victims’ families while the investigation is underway. The stampede occurred during a public meeting organised by the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), resulting in the death of 41 persons and injuries to 142 others.
The application has been filed in the special leave petition in which the Supreme Court on October 13, 2025, transferred the investigation into the September 27, 2025, Karur stampede to the CBI under the supervision of a committee headed by former apex court judge Justice Ajay Rastogi.
The application urged the Supreme Court to allow the state to extend ex gratia aid, jobs, and welfare measures to victims’ families only with court‑mandated safeguards and after placing the plan before the CBI, so that the probe’s integrity and witness evidence remain unaffected.
The application urged the apex court to direct the Central Bureau of Investigation to register a complaint and proceed against the public statements made by Thiru Aadhav Arjuna on 02.07.2026, for influencing, tampering with witnesses and impeding the investigation.
The application said, “Allow the present Interlocutory Application and implead the Applicant, R.S. Bharathi, Organising Secretary of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), as a party-respondent in the above Special Leave Petition, in the interest of justice”.
The application urged the apex court to bar C. Joseph Vijay, Aadhav Arjuna, Bussy Anand, CT Nirmal Kumar or any accused or person connected with the investigation from making public statements attributing criminal liability, threatening political opponents, or otherwise commenting upon the merits of the pending investigation in a manner likely to prejudice or interfere with the fair and independent investigation directed by the apex court.
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