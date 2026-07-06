ETV Bharat / bharat

SC To Examine On Jul 7 Plea Alleging Active Influencing Of Witnesses In Karur Stampede Case

Footwear and other belongings of people lie on a road in the aftermath of stampede during a rally of actor and Tamilaga Vetri Kazhagam (TVK) chief Vijay, in Karur district, Tamil Nadu, Monday, Sept. 29, 2025. ( PTI )

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday agreed to examine on July 7 a plea alleging "active influencing" of witnesses by Tamil Nadu ministers in last year's Karur stampede case.

Senior advocate Huzefa Ahmadi, representing DMK organising secretary R.S. Bharathi, urged a partial working day bench of justices Ahsanuddin Amanullah and Sheel Nagu to examine the matter urgently. Ahmadi said the court had directed a CBI probe into the stampede in which 41 people lost their lives.

Ahmadi submitted that this court directed a CBI probe, and now some accused who are ministers in the present regime are attempting to actively influence the witnesses. He stressed that his client has filed an application. The bench agreed to hear the plea on Tuesday.

Bharathi has moved the Supreme Court to be impleaded in the Karur stampede case, seeking to restrain Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay, Minister Aadhav Arjuna and other accused from making public remarks on the CBI probe or engaging with victims’ families while the investigation is underway. The stampede occurred during a public meeting organised by the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), resulting in the death of 41 persons and injuries to 142 others.

The application has been filed in the special leave petition in which the Supreme Court on October 13, 2025, transferred the investigation into the September 27, 2025, Karur stampede to the CBI under the supervision of a committee headed by former apex court judge Justice Ajay Rastogi.