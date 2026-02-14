ETV Bharat / bharat

SC To Hear On Feb 16 Pleas Against Assam CM Over 'Shooting' Video

New Delhi: The Supreme Court is likely to take up on Monday pleas seeking action against Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma in connection with a viral video allegedly showing him taking aim and firing with a rifle at members of a particular community.

According to the apex court cause list, a bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi would hear the matter.

On February 10, the apex court had agreed to consider listing a plea of Left leaders seeking action against Sarma.

On February 10, the Communist Party of India (Marxist) and a leader of the Communist Party of India (CPI) moved the Supreme Court seeking action against Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma in connection with his comments targeting a particular community.

Advocate Nizam Pasha mentioned the matter before a bench led by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant, seeking urgent listing.

Pasha submitted before the bench that he seeks urgent intervention of this court with respect to disturbing speeches made by the sitting CM of Assam, including a recent video posted, where he is shown as shooting at members of a particular community. He added that complaints are filed, but no FIRs were registered.

"Problem is, as and when elections come, part of the elections is fought inside the Supreme Court. That is the problem. We will find out...will give a date," said the CJI.

The plea, filed by Communist Party of India (Marxist), said the petitioner seeks immediate intervention of the apex court to take cognisance of a sustained pattern of hate speeches delivered by respondent no. 4, Mr Himanta Biswa Sarma, who presently holds the constitutional office of the Chief Minister of the state of Assam.

The plea stressed that speeches target, terrorise, and instigate hostility and overt violence against the Muslim community residing in Assam.

The plea said Sarma has, on numerous occasions, delivered public speeches and made statements—both within and beyond the territorial limits of the state—which have been widely disseminated across print, electronic, and digital media platforms.