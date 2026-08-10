Cauvery Row: Tamil Nadu's Plea Seeking Its Water Share From Karnataka To Be Heard On Aug 13, Says Supreme Court
The Vijay-led government sought directions to the Karnataka government for immediate release of its Tamil Nadu's proportionate share of 26.954 TMC of Cauvery water.
By Sumit Saxena
Published : August 10, 2026 at 12:06 PM IST
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday agreed to examine on Thursday a plea by Tamil Nadu government seeking directions to the Karnataka government for the immediate release of its share of Cauvery water.
The matter was mentioned for urgent hearing before a bench led by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant. Senior advocate CS Vaidyanathan mentioned the matter before the bench.
“We will list it for hearing on Thursday,” said the bench, also comprising justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana.
On August 3, the Joseph Vijay led-state government moved the Supreme Court seeking directions to the Karnataka government for immediate release of the share of Cauvery water.
According to the Tamil Nadu government, the quantum allocated to it by the Cauvery Water Regulation Committee (CWRC) as well as that released by its neighbour Karnataka was far less. It said the quantum of water released at Biligundlu ranged between 158 and 550 cusecs from July 29 to August 2.
The Karnataka government has failed to release water to Tamil Nadu as earmarked by CWRC, noting that the state’s proportionate share amounts to 26.954 TMC.
A CWRC meeting held on July 28 directed Karnataka to release 3,500 cusecs for 15 days starting July 29, an order which was upheld by the Cauvery Water Management Authority(CWMA) later.
The Tamil Nadu government, in a statement, said the Karnataka would not face any difficulty in release of Tamil Nadu's due share proportionately, noting that the combined total storage in the reservoirs in Karnataka -- KRS, Kabini, Harangi and Hemavathy -- stood at 77.537 TMC as of August 3.
Following rains in the catchment areas in the KRS and Kabini dams in Karnataka recently, the proportionate water to be realised at Biligundlu should be 26.954 TMC, it said.
"Accordingly, the Cauvery Water Management Authority order allocating 4.536 TMC is very less," the release added.
In 2018, the Centre constituted the Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA) to address the dispute over sharing of river water among Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Kerala and Puducherry. Besides the members of the riparian states, the board also has a nominee of the Centre.
Recently, the DMK also moved the Supreme Court seeking directions to the Karnataka government for the immediate release of Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu.
The party submitted that Karnataka must strictly follow the apex court's final 2018 verdict and comply with the directions issued by the CWMA.
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