ETV Bharat / bharat

Cauvery Row: Tamil Nadu's Plea Seeking Its Water Share From Karnataka To Be Heard On Aug 13, Says Supreme Court

A view of the gushing waters at the Hogenakkal waterfalls in Dharmapuri district, Tamil Nadu, Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2026. ( PTI )

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday agreed to examine on Thursday a plea by Tamil Nadu government seeking directions to the Karnataka government for the immediate release of its share of Cauvery water.

The matter was mentioned for urgent hearing before a bench led by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant. Senior advocate CS Vaidyanathan mentioned the matter before the bench.

“We will list it for hearing on Thursday,” said the bench, also comprising justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana.

On August 3, the Joseph Vijay led-state government moved the Supreme Court seeking directions to the Karnataka government for immediate release of the share of Cauvery water.

According to the Tamil Nadu government, the quantum allocated to it by the Cauvery Water Regulation Committee (CWRC) as well as that released by its neighbour Karnataka was far less. It said the quantum of water released at Biligundlu ranged between 158 and 550 cusecs from July 29 to August 2.

The Karnataka government has failed to release water to Tamil Nadu as earmarked by CWRC, noting that the state’s proportionate share amounts to 26.954 TMC.

A CWRC meeting held on July 28 directed Karnataka to release 3,500 cusecs for 15 days starting July 29, an order which was upheld by the Cauvery Water Management Authority(CWMA) later.