ETV Bharat / bharat

SC To Hear Next Week Plea Against CBSE's Policy Making Three-Language Study Compulsory In Class 9

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday said it would hear next week a plea challenging the CBSE policy, which has made the study of three languages, including at least two native Indian languages, compulsory for Class 9 students beginning July 1.

Senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi mentioned the matter before a bench of Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and Vipul M Pancholi. "This is an urgent PIL. The petitioners are students, teachers and parents. They are challenging the new policy of the CBSE by which, in the 9th standard, two more languages have been made compulsory," Rohatgi said.

Urging the top court to list the matter for hearing on Monday, Rohatgi said, "It will create chaos". The CJI said next week will be a miscellaneous week, and the matter would be listed.