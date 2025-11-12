SC To Hear If Litigant Should First Approach Sessions Court For Anticipatory Bail
The apex court had taken note of the Kerala High Court's regular practice of entertaining bail applications directly.
By Sumit Saxena
Published : November 12, 2025 at 2:45 PM IST
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday referred to a three-judge bench, the issue of whether to move before the high courts for anticipatory bail is the "choice of the party" or moving the sessions court first was mandatory for litigants.
The matter came up for hearing before a bench comprising Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta. The bench said the matter should be scheduled for hearing as and when the three-judge bench is constituted. "This matter requires to be heard by a three-judge bench," the bench said. Earlier, the apex court had appointed senior advocate Siddharth Luthra as an amicus curiae in the matter.
On September 8, the apex court had taken note of the Kerala High Court's "regular practice" of entertaining anticipatory bail applications directly without the litigant moving the sessions court.
The bench had observed that it is concerning it that in the Kerala High Court there seems to be a regular practice to entertain the anticipatory bail applications directly without the litigant approaching the sessions court.
The apex court had said that only in the Kerala High Court, it has noticed that applications are regularly being directly entertained, and it does not happen in any other state. The bench had pointed at the hierarchy provided in the erstwhile Code of Criminal Procedure and the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023.
Section 482 of the BNSS deals with direction for grant of bail to persons apprehending arrest. The apex court was hearing a plea by two men challenging an order passed by the high court rejecting their anticipatory bail plea.
