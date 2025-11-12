ETV Bharat / bharat

SC To Hear If Litigant Should First Approach Sessions Court For Anticipatory Bail

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday referred to a three-judge bench, the issue of whether to move before the high courts for anticipatory bail is the "choice of the party" or moving the sessions court first was mandatory for litigants.

The matter came up for hearing before a bench comprising Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta. The bench said the matter should be scheduled for hearing as and when the three-judge bench is constituted. "This matter requires to be heard by a three-judge bench," the bench said. Earlier, the apex court had appointed senior advocate Siddharth Luthra as an amicus curiae in the matter.

On September 8, the apex court had taken note of the Kerala High Court's "regular practice" of entertaining anticipatory bail applications directly without the litigant moving the sessions court.