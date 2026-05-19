ETV Bharat / bharat

SC To Examine Validity Of State Control Over Hindu Temples In TN, AP, Telangana And Puducherry

New Delhi: The Supreme Court has revived a clutch of pleas challenging the constitutional validity of laws that regulate the administration of Hindu temples and religious endowments in Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and Puducherry.

On Monday, a bench comprising justices BV Nagarathna and Satish Chandra Sharma recalled their earlier order from April 2025. The apex court then directed the petitioners to approach the respective high courts.

The plea, filed through advocate Suvidutt MS, contended that review petition is being filed against April 1, 2025, order whereby the apex court relegated the petitioners to approach the respective high courts to assail the provisions of three identical laws challenged together in the present writ petition under Article 32.

The main petitions were filed challenging provisions of the Tamil Nadu Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Act, 1959, the Andhra Pradesh Charitable and Hindu Religious Institutions and Endowments Act, 1987, the Pondicherry Hindu Religious Institutions Act, 1972 and the Telangana Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Act, 1987.

"The fundamental error apparent on the face of the record is the observation by this court at Paragraph 4 of the Impugned Order where it is observed that the scheme of the three laws ‘may’ be distinct. Hence, petitioners were left to exercise their liberty in accordance with Article 226 of the Constitution. This assumption is incorrect," said the plea.

The plea contended that the apex court deciding to send the petitioners back to the high court after thirteen long years of pendency before this court and after all pleadings were complete is the manifest miscarriage which has been occasioned.

"It is respectfully submitted that the assumption by this court that the Acts “may” be distinct is mistaken. The three enactments follow a common scheme and a uniform pattern because they have a common origin: the Madras Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Act, 1951 and 1959 Act. These Acts have the unique distinction of being struck down, twice by this court and at least thrice by the Madras High Court," said the plea.