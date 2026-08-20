ETV Bharat / bharat

SC To Examine Review Pleas Against 2022 Verdict Upholding ED's Powers In Money Laundering Cases

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday agreed to list a batch of pleas seeking review of its 2022 verdict, which upheld the Enforcement Directorate's (ED) powers to arrest, attach properties involved in money laundering and carry out search and seizure under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

The matter came up before a bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana. Senior advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing for Karti Chidambaram, contended that notices on the pleas were issued back in August 2022. Sibal pressed that the pleas needed to be heard now.

The CJI said, “The matter has been listed to record the parties' consent on bench allocation.” The bench said if pleas were to be listed before the bench which had heard them earlier, then three existing benches have to be “broken”. The bench said that the other two judges are now sitting in different combinations.

The bench said that, in view of the urgency, the matter will be heard by the bench comprising the CJI and Justices Bagchi and Mohana. It said that the next date of hearing will be notified later. The apex court in July last year said that it would first hear arguments on the issue of maintainability of petitions seeking a review of the 2022 verdict.