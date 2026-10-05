ETV Bharat / bharat

SC To Hear Pleas Seeking Directions To Delhi Police To Allow Protests In Capital

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday agreed to examine pleas, seeking directions to the Delhi Police to allow peaceful protests in the national capital. The matter was mentioned by a counsel before a bench comprising Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant and justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana.

"Delhi Police are not allowing peaceful protests. This is a very important issue. Neither students nor citizens are being allowed (to protest)," the lawyer said. "What is the relief sought? Who is the petitioner? Is it a PIL?" the CJI asked.

The counsel alleged that police were not allowing citizens, students and office-bearers of registered political parties, including Members of Parliament, to hold peaceful protests.

The counsel contended that the petitioner was seeking specific directions to ensure that Delhi Police permit peaceful protests in accordance with the law. The bench said it would ascertain whether similar matters were already pending before the court and told the counsel that it would list the plea for hearing.

The bench said it would examine the issue before deciding the listing. "If some similar matters are there, we will find out. We will only list it, then you argue," the CJI said.

Recently, the capital witnessed several protests by political parties and others against the Election Commission (EC) after a newspaper report claimed that Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi objected on record at least 14 times over the last 10 months to decisions and orders on the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls that they said were issued without their knowledge or recommendation.