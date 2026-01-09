ETV Bharat / bharat

SC To Examine Plea On Jammu and Kashmir Cricket Association Polls

The bench, comprising Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta, said the election may be conducted, but its results should not be declared.

JKCA Polls
File photo of Supreme Court (Getty Images)
By Sumit Saxena

Published : January 9, 2026 at 8:39 PM IST

New Delhi: The Supreme Court has agreed to hear a plea in connection with the upcoming elections of the Jammu and Kashmir Cricket Association (JKCA) and directed that the poll results should not be declared.

The matter had come up for hearing on Friday before a bench comprising Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta.

The bench said that in the meantime, the election may be conducted, but its results should not be declared.

The bench had passed the order while hearing a petition seeking the appointment of an independent electoral officer to prepare the electoral rolls and conduct JKCA elections strictly in accordance with the association's Constitution. The bench sought a response from the JKCA on the petition. The apex court has scheduled the matter for hearing on February 2, 2026.

The plea has been filed by several cricket clubs. The plea also sought a direction to appoint a retired apex court judge as administrator of the JKCA with full powers to take over charge of the day-to-day administration of the association from the existing Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) sub-committee.

Several clubs affiliated with the JKCA had raised objections over the preparation of electoral rolls for the upcoming elections. It has been alleged that there has been a violation of the Constitution and the exclusion of 16 clubs from the poll process.

