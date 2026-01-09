ETV Bharat / bharat

SC To Examine Plea On Jammu and Kashmir Cricket Association Polls

New Delhi: The Supreme Court has agreed to hear a plea in connection with the upcoming elections of the Jammu and Kashmir Cricket Association (JKCA) and directed that the poll results should not be declared.

The matter had come up for hearing on Friday before a bench comprising Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta.

The bench said that in the meantime, the election may be conducted, but its results should not be declared.