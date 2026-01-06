ETV Bharat / bharat

SC To Examine Plea For SOP On Freezing, De-freezing Of Bank Accounts In Cybercrime Cases

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday agreed to examine a plea seeking directions to the Centre and the RBI to formulate a uniform standard operating procedure (SOP) governing freezing and de-freezing of bank accounts during cybercrime investigations.

The matter came up before a bench comprising justices Pankaj Mithal and SVN Bhatti. The bench asked a copy of the petition to be served on the Centre within three days, and listed the matter for next week.

The plea also sought the issuance of appropriate guidelines to all investigating agencies, including cyber cells across the country, to ensure that no bank account is frozen without a written, reasoned order and intimation to the account holder within 24 hours of such action.

The plea filed by petitioner Vivek Varshney, through advocate Tushar Manohar Khairnar, that he was aggrieved by the "arbitrary freezing/holding" of his bank account(s) by the Cyber Cell of Tamil Nadu police allegedly without any prior notice, communication or judicial approval, thereby violating his fundamental rights under articles 19(1)(g) and 21 of the Constitution.