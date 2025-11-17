SC To Examine Plea For Court-Monitored Probe Into Alleged Banking Fraud Involving RCOM
The petition highlighted a Rs 20,000 crore banking fraud, alleging of systematic diversion of public funds and fabrication of financial statements.
By Sumit Saxena
Published : November 17, 2025 at 7:36 PM IST
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday agreed to examine a plea for a court-monitored probe into alleged massive banking and corporate fraud involving Reliance Communications (RCOM), its group companies, and their promoter Anil Ambani.
The plea was mentioned by advocate Prashant Bhushan before a bench led by Chief Justice of India B R Gavai. Bhushan said there is bank fraud worth Rs 20,000 crore. “We are seeking an independent court-monitored probe. This is about a large corporate group," the lawyer said.
The plea has been filed by former Union secretary E A S Sarma. The bench, also comprising justices K Vinod Chandran and NV Anjaria, said the matter will be listed.
The plea alleged systematic diversion of public funds, fabrication of financial statements and institutional complicity across multiple entities of the Anil Ambani–led Reliance ADA Group.
The plea claimed that the FIR registered by the CBI on August 21, along with Enforcement Directorate proceedings, addresses merely a small segment of the alleged fraud. It claimed that agencies are not probing the role of bank officials, auditors or regulators, and termed it a “critical failure”.
The plea also said that the findings of systematic fraud and diversion of funds have been judicially "recognised" in a decision of the Bombay High Court.
The plea claimed that RCOM and its subsidiaries, Reliance Infratel and Reliance Telecom, secured loans worth Rs 31,580 crore between 2013 and 2017 from a consortium of banks led by the State Bank of India (SBI).
A forensic audit commissioned by SBI, received in October 2020, purportedly revealed “large-scale diversion of funds”, including the use of thousands of crores to repay unrelated loans. These findings, the PIL alleged, point to manipulation of financial reporting and fabrication of accounts.
Also Read