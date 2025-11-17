ETV Bharat / bharat

SC To Examine Plea For Court-Monitored Probe Into Alleged Banking Fraud Involving RCOM

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday agreed to examine a plea for a court-monitored probe into alleged massive banking and corporate fraud involving Reliance Communications (RCOM), its group companies, and their promoter Anil Ambani.

The plea was mentioned by advocate Prashant Bhushan before a bench led by Chief Justice of India B R Gavai. Bhushan said there is bank fraud worth Rs 20,000 crore. “We are seeking an independent court-monitored probe. This is about a large corporate group," the lawyer said.

The plea has been filed by former Union secretary E A S Sarma. The bench, also comprising justices K Vinod Chandran and NV Anjaria, said the matter will be listed.

The plea alleged systematic diversion of public funds, fabrication of financial statements and institutional complicity across multiple entities of the Anil Ambani–led Reliance ADA Group.