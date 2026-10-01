SC To Examine Plea For Action Against Champat Rai In Ram Mandir Donation Theft Case
The petition seeks a direction from the apex court to the UP government to attach all properties of the trustee or their men.
By Sumit Saxena
Published : October 1, 2026 at 11:27 AM IST
New Delhi: The Supreme Court has agreed to examine a plea seeking action against Champat Rai, former General Secretary of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, in connection with the Ram Temple donation theft case. The petition was filed by an organisation called Akhil Bharat Hindu Mahasabha.
The petition came up for hearing on Wednesday before a bench led by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant. The bench told advocate Varinder Kumar Sharma, representing the organisation, that the plea would be tagged along with pending pleas related to the Ram temple donation theft. The bench said the plea would be heard together on November 2.
The petition alleged that Rai was also involved in misappropriation of funds and illegal purchase of land around the temple.
The plea claimed that the petitioner made a complaint stating that Champat Rai, as a member of the trust, was in connivance with others, resulting in theft 70 times in 40 days, which was recorded on video.
The plea claimed that some Nazul lands, purchased for Rs 24 crore, could not legally be purchased or sold.
The plea said that a property costing Rs 2 crore was purchased for Rs. 18.50 crore and the misappropriation of stamp paper was of Rs. 16.80 crore. “That Champat Rai has purchased another land for Rs.55,00,31,800 from Alok Bansal, Manish Bansal and Shivani Bansal. The actual cost of this land was Rs. 9 crore and the rest of the amount was misappropriated," claimed the plea.
The plea alleged that adjoining land to the main Ram Jamnbhoomi Temple is illegally occupied by Champat Rai and by his men, and they have misappropriated the temple property by 350-400 bighas. "Land which belongs to the temple is being occupied by Champat Rai and his goondas," alleged the plea.
“All gifted items, i.e. gold, diamond and others by the visitors was misappropriated and this was happening since last 5 yrs. Neither the money nor the valuable items were deposited or entered in the record by the present committee," claimed the plea.
Rai had been given a clean chit by the UP-State SIT, which probed the donation theft. He is listed in the chargesheet as a key prosecution witness. Chargesheet names as accused only eight arrested counting agents and employees for criminal breach of trust and corruption.
Rai informed investigators that he first learned of the irregularities via a phone call and video message while travelling. He subsequently reviewed CCTV footage and suggested lodging the formal police complaint.
The petition sought a direction from the apex court to the UP's government authorities to attach all properties, movable or immovable, in the possession of the “trustee or their men”.
“Since the accused persons have committed embezzlement but no action has been taken so far. Moreover, trust constituted after the order of the Supreme Court is also not working honestly and there are so many persons in the trust who require to be removed; rather, the trust ought to be reconstituted by way of cancelling the present trust," said the plea.
The plea sought the following directions: “Appoint any other person or state/central authority under the supervision of this court to look into the matter and all the properties movable or immovable in the possession of the trustee or their men should be attached immediately.”
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