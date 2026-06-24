ETV Bharat / bharat

SC To Examine Plea Against Surrender Of 152 Vacant Super Speciality Medical Seats In Tamil Nadu

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday agreed to examine a plea seeking a direction to restrain authorities from surrendering 152 vacant in-service super speciality medical seats in Tamil Nadu for the academic year 2025-2026 to the all-India quota. The matter came up for hearing before a bench comprising Justices B V Nagarathna and Joymalya Bagchi.

During the hearing, the bench observed, “A government doctor, if (he or she) acquires skills, will serve public health better than a private doctor.” The bench said in-service is a separate category for admission, as such candidates are both working and studying.

Petitioner’s counsel referred to the 152 vacant in-service super speciality medical seats in colleges within Tamil Nadu which were earmarked for the state for academic year 2025-2026. The petitioner has sought a direction to restrain the concerned authorities from surrendering the 152 vacant medical seats to the all-India quota until completion of the second round of all-India quota counselling process.

The plea also sought a direction to permit the in-service candidates in Tamil Nadu to compete for the 152 surrendered seats during the third round of counselling or mop-up round if the percentile is reduced below 50 per cent after the second round of all-India counselling.