'State May Not Appeal': SC To Examine Plea Against Dera Sacha Sauda Chief Acquittal In 2002 Journalist Murder
The court said it is conscious of fact state might not appeal against Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim's acquittal in journalist murder case.
Published : August 10, 2026 at 6:44 PM IST
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday agreed to examine a plea against an order of the Punjab and Haryana High Court acquitting Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh in the 2002 murder case of a journalist.
The matter came up for hearing before a bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana. After hearing brief submissions, the bench said this matter requires consideration.
After a brief hearing in the matter, the bench agreed to examine the appeal.
The apex court posted the plea filed by Aridaman, son of the slain journalist Ram Chander Chhatrapati, for final hearing in the week commencing November 16.
The counsel appearing for Ram Rahim contended before the bench that the state has not preferred any appeal challenging the order passed by the high court.
The bench observed that it was a case of reversal of conviction by the high court.
After hearing brief submissions in the matter, the bench observed, "We are equally conscious of the fact that the state might not come in appeal…”.
The 58-year-old Dera chief is currently lodged in Rohtak's Sunaria jail where he is serving a 20-year jail term given in 2017 for the rape of two of his disciples.
Read More