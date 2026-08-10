ETV Bharat / bharat

'State May Not Appeal': SC To Examine Plea Against Dera Sacha Sauda Chief Acquittal In 2002 Journalist Murder

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday agreed to examine a plea against an order of the Punjab and Haryana High Court acquitting Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh in the 2002 murder case of a journalist.

The matter came up for hearing before a bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana. After hearing brief submissions, the bench said this matter requires consideration.

After a brief hearing in the matter, the bench agreed to examine the appeal.

The apex court posted the plea filed by Aridaman, son of the slain journalist Ram Chander Chhatrapati, for final hearing in the week commencing November 16.