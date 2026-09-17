SC To Examine Plea Against Deletion Of Names From Electoral Roll In Delhi SIR
Advocate Prashant Bhushan argued that the EC hasn't disclosed names of people who have been issued notices, or on what grounds they have been deleted.
Published : September 17, 2026 at 1:45 PM IST
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday agreed to examine on September 21, a plea challenging the deletion of names from the electoral roll under the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise in Delhi.
The matter came up before a bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana. The bench said it will hear the matter on Monday as other matters regarding the SIR exercises are also listed for hearing next week.
Advocate Prashant Bhushan, representing the petitioner, argued that out of the 4.7 million people whose names have been deleted from the electoral roll in Delhi, the poll panel issued notices to 3.3 million people.
Bhushan argued, “What they have done is that they have not disclosed the names of people who have been issued notices, or on what grounds they have been deleted.”
He stressed that they have not disclosed which people have been issued notices and what are the logical discrepancies and how are they unmapped.
On August 31, the poll panel published a draft electoral roll under which 4.7 million voters were deleted from the list of 1.45 crore total voters. Around one in three voters in Delhi were removed from the draft electoral roll published as part of the Special Intensive Revision of the voter list.
The poll panel had said over 4.332 million were found to have shifted or were absent during the SIR, over 282,000 voters were found to be deceased, while over 141,000 were enrolled at multiple places.
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