ETV Bharat / bharat

SC To Examine Plea Against Deletion Of Names From Electoral Roll In Delhi SIR

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday agreed to examine on September 21, a plea challenging the deletion of names from the electoral roll under the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise in Delhi.

The matter came up before a bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana. The bench said it will hear the matter on Monday as other matters regarding the SIR exercises are also listed for hearing next week.

Advocate Prashant Bhushan, representing the petitioner, argued that out of the 4.7 million people whose names have been deleted from the electoral roll in Delhi, the poll panel issued notices to 3.3 million people.

Bhushan argued, “What they have done is that they have not disclosed the names of people who have been issued notices, or on what grounds they have been deleted.”