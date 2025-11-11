ETV Bharat / bharat

SC To Examine On Wednesday Plea Of Advocate Challenging Arrest By Haryana STF

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday agreed to examine on November 12, a plea by lawyer Vikram Singh challenging his arrest by the Haryana Police’s special task force (STF) in a murder case on the grounds that he was merely representing a co-accused in the matter.

The matter was mentioned before a bench led by Chief Justice of India B R Gavai and comprising justices K Vinod Chandran and NV Anjaria. The bench was urged by senior advocate Vikas Singh that the matter needed an urgent hearing, as a lawyer has been implicated and arrested for performing his professional work. “We will hear it on Wednesday”, the CJI said. The plea has made the Haryana and Delhi governments and the Bar Council of India parties.

Singh, an advocate enrolled with the Bar Council of Delhi since July 2019, is presently lodged in Faridabad Jail.

On November 6, the coordination committee of district courts’ bar associations in Delhi abstained from work across all district courts, alleging false implication of Singh in a murder case.

The plea seeks his immediate release and a judicial probe into the alleged illegal actions of the STF, Gurugram.

The plea said instead of respecting the independence of the Bar, the investigating agency has sought to criminalise the petitioner’s professional association with his clients, thereby undermining the rule of law and the sanctity of the advocate–client relationship.