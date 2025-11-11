SC To Examine On Wednesday Plea Of Advocate Challenging Arrest By Haryana STF
The matter was mentioned before a bench led by Chief Justice of India B R Gavai and comprising justices K Vinod Chandran and NV Anjaria.
By Sumit Saxena
Published : November 11, 2025 at 3:54 PM IST
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday agreed to examine on November 12, a plea by lawyer Vikram Singh challenging his arrest by the Haryana Police’s special task force (STF) in a murder case on the grounds that he was merely representing a co-accused in the matter.
The matter was mentioned before a bench led by Chief Justice of India B R Gavai and comprising justices K Vinod Chandran and NV Anjaria. The bench was urged by senior advocate Vikas Singh that the matter needed an urgent hearing, as a lawyer has been implicated and arrested for performing his professional work. “We will hear it on Wednesday”, the CJI said. The plea has made the Haryana and Delhi governments and the Bar Council of India parties.
Singh, an advocate enrolled with the Bar Council of Delhi since July 2019, is presently lodged in Faridabad Jail.
On November 6, the coordination committee of district courts’ bar associations in Delhi abstained from work across all district courts, alleging false implication of Singh in a murder case.
The plea seeks his immediate release and a judicial probe into the alleged illegal actions of the STF, Gurugram.
The plea said instead of respecting the independence of the Bar, the investigating agency has sought to criminalise the petitioner’s professional association with his clients, thereby undermining the rule of law and the sanctity of the advocate–client relationship.
The plea said the petitioner has represented several clients in criminal cases between 2021 and 2025, including persons alleged to have connections with one Kapil Sangwan @ ‘Nandu’. “All such representations were undertaken purely in the discharge of his professional obligations and in conformity with the Advocates Act and the standards of professional ethics”, said the plea.
The plea argued that the lawyer was targeted after filing an application before a court alleging custodial assault on one of his clients, Jyoti Prakash alias “Baba,” who reportedly suffered a leg fracture while in STF custody.
The plea contended that the retaliatory action by the investigating agency culminated in his illegal arrest, and he was arrested on October 31 without written grounds of arrest or independent witnesses, in violation of Articles 21 and 22 of the Constitution.
The plea claimed that on November 1, a trial court at Faridabad remanded Singh to judicial custody for 14 days by a mechanical and non-speaking order, devoid of any reasoning or material connecting him to the alleged offences.
The plea also sought a direction to quash “all criminal proceedings instituted against the petitioner in connection with FIR No…registered at Police Station Sector–8, Faridabad, Haryana under Sections 302, 34 IPC and Section 25 of the Arms Act.”
The plea has also sought a judicial inquiry into the alleged illegal action taken by the Gurugram STF in the case.