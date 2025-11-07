ETV Bharat / bharat

SC To Examine On November 11, Pleas Against Pan-India SIR By Election Commission Of India

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday agreed to examine on November 11 pleas challenging the Election Commission of India's (ECI) decision to conduct a pan-India special intensive revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

Advocate Prashant Bhushan, appearing for NGO, Association of Democratic Reforms, submitted that the issue goes to the root of democracy, while seeking an early hearing on the pleas against SIR. A bench comprising Justices Surya Kant and Joymalya Bagchi said it will start hearing the pleas from November 11 onwards.

The bench said though several important matters are listed from November 11 onwards, it would try to adjust the hearing of other matters to take up SIR matters. Bhushan said the urgency of the matter is because the SIR exercise has started in different states. "SIR has started in the rest of the country, and it has assumed some urgency now. They are not accepting the Aadhaar card…they are saying only those other documents…It goes to the very root of our democracy", said Bhushan.