SC To Examine If ED Can File Petition Before HCs Under Article 226 As Juristic Person

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday agreed to examine whether the Enforcement Directorate (ED) can file a writ petition before high courts under Article 226 of the Constitution for the enforcement of its rights as a 'juristic person'. Article 226 refers to the power of high courts to issue certain writs.

The matter came up for hearing before a bench comprising justices Dipankar Datta and Satish Chandra Sharma. The bench issued notice to the agency on appeals filed by the Kerala and Tamil Nadu governments. The state governments have challenged an order passed by the Kerala High Court, which upheld the ED's locus to file writ petitions under Article 226.

A juristic person is a non-human legal entity recognised by the law and entitled to rights and duties in the same way as a human being. In September last year, the Kerala High Court had upheld a single judge order staying the judicial inquiry into the ED probe of the 2020 gold smuggling through diplomatic channels.

The judicial inquiry commission was set up following allegations that ED officials coerced the accused to implicate political leaders, including the CM, in the gold smuggling case. The high court had dismissed an appeal filed by the Kerala government challenging the single bench's interim stay order.