SC To Examine Functioning Of Private Universities In The Country, Sought Details From UGC And Govts

New Delhi: The Supreme Court has sought details from the Centre and state or union territories regarding the background/circumstances and under which provisions of law all private/non-government/deemed-to-be universities came into being and what benefits the government granted to them, including the stipulations and conditions under which such benefits, both in terms of allotment of land, preferential treatment of any kind and/or other ancillary benefits conferred upon them.

The order was passed by a bench comprising justices Ahsanuddin Amanullah and NV Anjaria on November 20. The bench said in the larger public interest, it is deemed appropriate to examine the aspects relating to the creation/establishment/setting-up of all private universities, either under the state governments/UT or the central government, and connected concerns.

“This court would like to have details from the government(s) as to the background/circumstances and under which provisions of law all private/non-government/deemed-to-be universities came into being and further, what benefits the government has granted to them, including the stipulations and conditions under which such benefits, both in terms of allotment of land, preferential treatment of any kind and/or other ancillary benefits conferred upon them”, said the bench, in its order.

The bench said governments shall also furnish details of the memorandum of articles and aims and objectives of the societies/organizations and persons who are actually running/managing/in-control of the said bodies/universities, whether through an apex body/managing committee/board of governors, i.e., by whatever nomenclature the top decision-making body is known as also their composition and mode of selection to such bodies which run the institutions. “Full details of the concerned personnel connected with the establishment/management of such universities shall be placed on record. In addition, the court would require the University Grants Commission to disclose its role vis-à-vis such institutions on oath. It is made clear that the affidavit by the UGC shall cover what the statute/policy mandates, as also the actual mechanism to monitor/oversee compliance by the institutions”, said the bench.

The bench said details shall cover the policy of admission of students, the process of recruitment of academic staff adopted by such universities, and the regulatory checks that the governments have put in place to ensure that the terms and conditions enjoined upon such institutions, either by way of statute or policy or otherwise, are duly adhered to and the relaxations granted by the concerned governments to the institutions in such matters.