SC To Examine ED's Plea Against Bombay HC Order Declaring IAS Officer's Arrest As Illegal
The apex court sought the officer's response on the ED's plea and scheduled the matter for hearing after three weeks.
Published : October 27, 2025 at 7:01 PM IST
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday agreed to examine a plea by the Enforcement Directorate against an order passed by the Bombay High Court, which held the arrest of former Vasai-Virar civic body chief Anil Pawar in a money laundering case as "illegal". In August this year, the ED had arrested Pawar in connection with the case.
The central agency claimed that illegal constructions were raised and 41 buildings were constructed during 2008-2010 by the accused builders and developers in connivance with the officials of the City and Industrial Development Corporation of Maharashtra.
Today, the matter came up for hearing before a bench comprising justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta.
Pawar had moved the high court challenging his arrest. He had claimed that his arrest was an illegal and arbitrary exercise of power by the arresting officer.
The ED alleged that the investigation conducted between February 2025 and August 13, 2025, revealed that Pawar was involved in the crime and received huge illegal gratifications.
Pawar has denied the allegations. It was said that Pawar, a 2014-batch IAS officer, joined the Vasai-Virar city municipal corporation as commissioner on January 13, 2022, and remained in the post till July 25, 2025.
“When we examined the materials on record with reference to the aforementioned dictum, we see no prima facie case made out against the petitioner for his arrest on August 13, 2025," the high court had said in the October 15 order.
The high court noted in its order that the ED had referred to illegal constructions of 41 buildings, but Pawar cannot be said to be a party in the illegalities committed at that time, as it termed the arrest illegal.