SC To Examine ED's Plea Against Bombay HC Order Declaring IAS Officer's Arrest As Illegal

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday agreed to examine a plea by the Enforcement Directorate against an order passed by the Bombay High Court, which held the arrest of former Vasai-Virar civic body chief Anil Pawar in a money laundering case as "illegal". In August this year, the ED had arrested Pawar in connection with the case.

The central agency claimed that illegal constructions were raised and 41 buildings were constructed during 2008-2010 by the accused builders and developers in connivance with the officials of the City and Industrial Development Corporation of Maharashtra.

Today, the matter came up for hearing before a bench comprising justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta.

Pawar had moved the high court challenging his arrest. He had claimed that his arrest was an illegal and arbitrary exercise of power by the arresting officer.