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SC Agrees To Examine ED's Plea Challenging Quashing Of News Click ECIR

Representational Image. ( ETV Bharat )

By Sumit Saxena 1 Min Read

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday agreed to examine a plea by the Enforcement Directorate challenging the Delhi High Court's decision to quash the Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR) registered against digital news portal NewsClick and its founder-editor Prabir Purkayastha over alleged irregularities in foreign funding.

The matter came up for hearing before a bench comprising CJI Surya Kant, Justice Joymalya Bagchi and Justice V Mohana.

During the brief hearing, a counsel sought an adjournment for 4 weeks on behalf of the ED’s main counsel. The bench was informed that in the meantime, the Delhi Police would also move the court against the same impugned order. Justice Bagchi remarked, "We are not very impressed with the ED’s SLP". However, the bench decided to issue notice on the ED’s plea.