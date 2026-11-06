SC Agrees To Examine ED's Plea Challenging Quashing Of News Click ECIR
In May, the Delhi High Court quashed the FIR and the connected money laundering proceedings initiated by the ED.
By Sumit Saxena
Published : November 6, 2026 at 8:40 PM IST
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday agreed to examine a plea by the Enforcement Directorate challenging the Delhi High Court's decision to quash the Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR) registered against digital news portal NewsClick and its founder-editor Prabir Purkayastha over alleged irregularities in foreign funding.
The matter came up for hearing before a bench comprising CJI Surya Kant, Justice Joymalya Bagchi and Justice V Mohana.
During the brief hearing, a counsel sought an adjournment for 4 weeks on behalf of the ED’s main counsel. The bench was informed that in the meantime, the Delhi Police would also move the court against the same impugned order.
Justice Bagchi remarked, "We are not very impressed with the ED’s SLP". However, the bench decided to issue notice on the ED’s plea.
In May this year, the Delhi High Court quashed the FIR registered by the Delhi Police's Economic Offences Wing (EOW) and the connected money laundering proceedings initiated by the ED. The HC held that continuing the proceedings amounted to a gross abuse of the process of law.
The HC found that the allegations did not disclose the commission of the offences invoked in the FIR and that the proceedings were not legally sustainable. The FIR, registered in August 2020, invoked Sections 406 (criminal breach of trust), 420 (cheating) and 120B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code.
Also Read