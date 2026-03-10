ETV Bharat / bharat

‘Paramount importance’: SC To Examine Centre’s Challenge To Bombay HC Quashing IT Rules On 'Fact Check Unit'

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday agreed to examine the Centre’s plea challenging the Bombay High Court's September 2024 judgment which struck down the provisions in the Information Technology Rules empowering the Centre to establish Fact Check Units (FCU). The apex court said the issue is of paramount importance and it is better that it lays down a law in this regard.

The matter came up before a bench comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justices R Mahadevan and Joymalya Bagchi. Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, representing the Centre, urged the apex court to consider staying the high court’s judgment. The CJI said right now the court is not keen to stay the judgment.

As per the 2023 amendment to the IT Rules, social media intermediaries will lose 'safe harbour' protection if they fail to take down content flagged as fake by the Centre's Fact Check Unit (FCU).

During the hearing, Mehta said there was no intent to curb any humour, satire, critical expression of view or criticism, and urged the court to look at the provision. Senior advocate Arvind Datar said there is effectively a 400-day delay in filing. The CJI said the issue is of "paramount importance and it is better the apex court lays down a law.” Mehta agreed with the CJI’s observation. Datar said the high court had said that they have a fact check unit and “you do not know who is manning it. It is a very detailed judgment…”.

The bench observed that the issues are extremely important and it is only a question of how to balance the rights. Datar said the high court had said that the government should frame proper fact-check rules and it cannot be put in a clause in the notification.

The bench was also informed that in view of the new 2025 IT Rules notified by the government recently, the FCU was actually redundant.