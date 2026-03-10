‘Paramount importance’: SC To Examine Centre’s Challenge To Bombay HC Quashing IT Rules On 'Fact Check Unit'
Supreme Court has turned down Solicitor General of India Tushar Mehta's request to stay the Bombay High Court's judgement.
By Sumit Saxena
Published : March 10, 2026 at 12:59 PM IST
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday agreed to examine the Centre’s plea challenging the Bombay High Court's September 2024 judgment which struck down the provisions in the Information Technology Rules empowering the Centre to establish Fact Check Units (FCU). The apex court said the issue is of paramount importance and it is better that it lays down a law in this regard.
The matter came up before a bench comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justices R Mahadevan and Joymalya Bagchi. Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, representing the Centre, urged the apex court to consider staying the high court’s judgment. The CJI said right now the court is not keen to stay the judgment.
As per the 2023 amendment to the IT Rules, social media intermediaries will lose 'safe harbour' protection if they fail to take down content flagged as fake by the Centre's Fact Check Unit (FCU).
During the hearing, Mehta said there was no intent to curb any humour, satire, critical expression of view or criticism, and urged the court to look at the provision. Senior advocate Arvind Datar said there is effectively a 400-day delay in filing. The CJI said the issue is of "paramount importance and it is better the apex court lays down a law.” Mehta agreed with the CJI’s observation. Datar said the high court had said that they have a fact check unit and “you do not know who is manning it. It is a very detailed judgment…”.
The bench observed that the issues are extremely important and it is only a question of how to balance the rights. Datar said the high court had said that the government should frame proper fact-check rules and it cannot be put in a clause in the notification.
The bench was also informed that in view of the new 2025 IT Rules notified by the government recently, the FCU was actually redundant.
The CJI said, “Look how some of these platforms are behaving nowadays. How dangerous are these. See the illustrations they have placed on record...". The bench was informed that under rule 3 (1) (d), elaborate reasons have to be provided and the content would have to taken down in 36 hours. "In 36 hours, you damage the person like anything…", the bench observed orally.
Datar said whatever is misleading information, the Central government can take it down adding, “What is misleading? Who defines it? Bombay High Court said what is misleading has not been defined”.
The CJI said, “There should be very clear guidelines but shifting the entire onus on the machinery without putting any obligation on all those who play the mischief is something which requires a lot of consideration”. Datar said there is very serious obligations on intermediaries and he is appearing for them day in and day out.
The CJI pointed out at the fake WhatsApp messages regarding the Army and police, and agreed to examine the issue. The bench said that the delay is only in re-filing and not filing of the Centre’s plea. Mehta said the original filing was not delayed.
At the end of the hearing, Mehta requested for a stay of the high court's judgment. The bench said it will not stay the high court judgment at this stage. “We will decide the main matter itself," said the CJI.
The high court had passed the judgment in petitions filed by satirist Kunal Kamra, Editors Guild of India, News Broadcasters and Digital Association, Association of Indian Magazines and others.
Also Read