SC To Examine BJP Leader Yogender Chandolia's Plea Against AAP MLA Vishesh Ravi's Election
Yogender Chandolia was fielded by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) against Ravi from the Karol Bagh Assembly constituency in the 2020 polls.
By Sumit Saxena
Published : August 17, 2026 at 5:09 PM IST
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday agreed to examine a plea by BJP leader Yogender Chandolia against the election of the AAP's Vishesh Ravi from Delhi's Karol Bagh assembly constituency in February 2020.
The matter came up before a bench comprising Justices B V Nagarathna and R Mahadevan. The bench sought a response from Ravi on the plea filed by Chandolia against a Delhi High Court order.
Chandolia’s counsel contended that a question of law is involved. The counsel argued whether a false declaration regarding educational qualifications made in Form 26 falls within the ambit of section 123(4) of the Representation of the People Act.
In May, the high court disposed of Chandolia's plea as infructuous, noting that the term of the Assembly elected in 2020 had expired and fresh polls were conducted in 2025. Chandolia filed an election petition in 2020. He was fielded by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) against Ravi from Karol Bagh.
Chandolia alleged that, among other things, the AAP MLA's educational qualification mentioned in his poll affidavit was incorrect. Chandolia had alleged that Ravi's claim of passing the Class-10 examination via the National Institute of Open Schooling in 2003 was false. He had, thus, prayed that the election result for the Karol Bagh seat should be declared null and void.
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