ETV Bharat / bharat

SC To Examine BJP Leader Yogender Chandolia's Plea Against AAP MLA Vishesh Ravi's Election

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday agreed to examine a plea by BJP leader Yogender Chandolia against the election of the AAP's Vishesh Ravi from Delhi's Karol Bagh assembly constituency in February 2020.

The matter came up before a bench comprising Justices B V Nagarathna and R Mahadevan. The bench sought a response from Ravi on the plea filed by Chandolia against a Delhi High Court order.

Chandolia’s counsel contended that a question of law is involved. The counsel argued whether a false declaration regarding educational qualifications made in Form 26 falls within the ambit of section 123(4) of the Representation of the People Act.