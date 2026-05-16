ETV Bharat / bharat

SC To Decide On Prayers-Worship At ASI-Protected Bhojshala Complex, Says Digvijaya After HC Order

Indore: Congress Rajya Sabha member Digvijaya Singh on Friday said the Supreme Court will now have to decide whether worship and prayers are permitted at Bhojshala-Kamal Maula Mosque complex in Dhar, his statement coming after the Madhya Pradesh High Court declared that the structure was a temple of goddess Saraswati.

In its ruling on Friday, the Indore bench of the HC also quashed the April 7, 2003, order of the ASI, which allowed Muslims to offer prayers on the premises every Friday.

Incidentally, the Muslim side has announced that it would challenge the HC decision in the apex court. A Hindu party has filed a caveat in the Supreme Court, saying no orders be passed without hearing it on any appeal against the HC order. "Bhojshala is an ASI-protected monument. We will study the High Court's decision in the Bhojshala case," Singh told reporters here.

Whether worship or prayers can take place inside such a monument is for the Supreme Court to decide, he added. Singh said he has always maintained that the idol of Goddess Saraswati, kept in the British Museum in London, should be brought back to India at all costs. "But I haven't said anything about where this statue should be installed after it returns to India," the former MP CM said.

Incidentally, in its 242-page order, the HC said the central government "may consider" representations of some of the petitioners to bring back the 'pratima' (idol) of goddess Saraswati from London Museum and re-establish the same within the complex.